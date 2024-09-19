Kamala Harris campaign claims no knowledge of documents stolen from Trump by Iran to benefit Democrats

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 19 de septiembre, 2024

The campaign team of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz reacted to the news that the Iranian regime sought to sow chaos in the U.S. presidential election after stealing material from Donald Trump's campaign to send to Joe Biden's team.

The Democratic campaign maintained that it was allegedly unaware of the situation. In a statement, Harris-Walz campaign spokesman Morgan Finkelstein asserted that some individuals were targeted in their personal emails with what appeared to be a spam or phishing attempt.

"We’re not aware of any material being sent directly to the campaign ... We condemn in the strongest terms any effort by foreign actors to interfere in U.S. elections including this unwelcome and unacceptable malicious activity," Finkelstein said in the statement obtained by Fox News.

Similarly, the campaign explained that they have worked with authorities to move forward with the case.

This Wednesday, the FBI released a report in which confirmed that the Iranian regime attempted to influence the 2020 presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

"Iranian malicious cyber actors in late June and early July sent unsolicited emails to individuals then associated with President Biden’s campaign that contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump’s campaign as text in the emails," announced the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in a joint statement on Wednesday.

In the report, the agencies indicated that Iran has been interfering in the election since June by sending material stolen from the Trump campaign to U.S. media organizations.

"Furthermore, Iranian malicious cyber actors have continued their efforts since June to send stolen, non-public material associated with former President Trump’s campaign to U.S. media organizations," the agencies said.