Opinion Politics
NUEVA YORK, NUEVA YORK - 07 DE MAYO: El expresidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump asiste a su juicio por presunto encubrimiento de pagos de dinero por silencio en el Tribunal Penal de Manhattan el 7 de mayo de 2024 en la ciudad de Nueva York.
(Cordon Press)

ALAN DERSHOWITZ
May 16, 2024

Why Trials Like Trump's Must Be Televised

The public has the right to see this abuse with their own eyes, so that we all can judge for ourselves and not allow possibly biased reporters to judge for us.

If you were flipping between CNN and Fox News following the cross-examination of Stormy Daniels in the New York criminal case against former President Donald Trump, you would have had the impression that the CNN commentator, who professed to be reporting what happened in the courtroom, described a completely different event from what the Fox News reporter, who was also in the courtroom, described. It was as if they had seen two different witnesses and two different lawyers.

The CNN commentator reported that Daniels had done a great job holding up against the incompetent cross-examination of Trump's lawyer. The Fox News commentator reported that the extraordinarily effective Trump lawyer had totally destroyed Daniels' credibility. Who were you to believe? The CNN commentator was an experienced lawyer who was purporting to describe accurately what had happened without bias or subjectivity. The Fox News commentator was a former judge and prosecutor with vast experience, who also claimed to be describing the cross-examination without bias. Neither of the commentators even pretended to paint a gray picture. One was starkly black, the other unambiguously white. No nuance in either account.

If the trial had been televised, the dominant color would have been gray. Perry Mason cross-examinations rarely occur in real life, and witnesses like Daniels rarely emerge unscathed from cross-examinations even by mediocre lawyers.

We, the American public, however, have been denied the right to judge for ourselves how the case against the once and possibly future president is going. We cannot judge the credibility of witnesses, the fairness of the judge or the effectiveness of the lawyers. We must depend on the subjective and generally biased accounts of often partisan "reporters."

If "Sunlight is the best disinfectant," lack of visibility is a major source of distrust.

Polls following the OJ Simpson case suggested that those who personally watched the trial on TV were less surprised by the not guilty verdict than those who only read about it in the media, which generally described it as an open and shut case and predicted a guilty verdict. They downplayed or omitted the gaps in the prosecution case and the mistakes made by prosecutors that may have led jurors to find reasonable doubt.

The same may be true of the Trump case, except that everyone is seeing the case through the prism of the reporters, rather than with their own eyes. Those who get their "news" from anti-Trump sources will be surprised and outraged if there is an acquittal or hung jury in this "strong" case. Those who get their "news" from pro-Trump sources will be surprised and outraged by a conviction in this "weak" case.

The result of making us rely on partisan secondary sources rather than our own direct observations is inevitable distrust in the justice system. If "Sunlight is the best disinfectant," lack of visibility is a major source of distrust.

Every important trial involving public figures should be televised. Now the trial of Senator Robert Menendez is starting. It, too, should be publicized so that the public can see how the judiciary deals with an important case involving a member of the legislative branch. Even the Supreme Court now permits live audio broadcasts of important appellate cases. Hopefully, they will soon allow telecasting since there is little difference between listening and seeing the justices and the lawyers.

The right to our own assessment

The framers of the Constitution intended all judicial proceedings to be public – no secret trials. At the time of the framing, public meant open to print journalists. Today, public means audio and video publication.

The New York trial of Trump is a national scandal. There is no real crime. The judge has allowed testimony that is highly prejudicial and irrelevant. He has made numerous unfair rulings, of which the prosecution has taken advantage. The public has the right to see this abuse with their own eyes, so that we all can judge for ourselves and not allow possibly biased reporters to judge for us.

Now the government's star witness is testifying. Michael Cohen's credibility promises to be a key factor in the jury's deliberation. Every citizen should have a right to make his or her own assessment of his credibility or lack thereof. There is no good argument for allowing CNN to tell us whether he is believable, when we might come to a different conclusion based on direct observation with our own eyes.

© Gatestone Institute

Topics:

Recommendation

Estas son todas las restricciones que exigió el equipo de Biden para debatir con Trump

These are all the restrictions that Biden's team demanded to debate with Trump

What to expect from the debates between Biden and Trump? Will there even be a debate?

2024-04-24-El presidente de Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel- 34Q84CE

A new nod to the communist regime: Biden removes Cuba from the list of countries that do not cooperate in the fight against terrorism

Una encuesta golpea duramente a Biden: pierde ante Trump por 5 puntos y su índice de aprobación baja a mínimos históricos

Trump and Biden agreed to two presidential debates at a delicate moment for the Democrat's campaign

Joe Biden

Biden claims that he took office with 9% inflation and the White House is forced to correct him: 'The point he was making...'

Dólares

Money sent home by immigrants in the United States: A lifeline for the region's dictators

Estos son los resultados más importantes de las primarias Maryland, Nebraska y Virginia Occidental

The most important results from the primaries in Maryland, Nebraska and West Virginia

Philippe Reines

A former Clinton adviser says Biden would lose to Trump “if the election were tomorrow”

Eric Adams

Eric Adams suggests hiring immigrants as lifeguards in New York: They are "excellent swimmers"