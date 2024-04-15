Opinion Politics
Desempleados haciendo cola ante un comedor social de la Depresión abierto en Chicago por Al Capone .
(National Archives and Records Administration - Wikimedia Commons)

LAWRENCE KADISH
April 15, 2024

Who Will Help the New 'Forgotten Man'?

They have lost faith in a Washington that seems to have dissolved into a dysfunctional collection of politicians far removed from the difficulties facing our citizens.

The Great Depression swept across the nation some 90 years ago, creating a level of despair that nearly crushed America.

Standing mute and dumbfounded on a breadline, tens of thousands became "forgotten men"; stripped of their jobs, their dignity, and their future. Washington was either indifferent or inept in responding to a calamity that threatened the very foundation of the republic.

Some of these forgotten men sought refuge in God, solace in the Bible, and prayed for salvation or, at the very least, a pathway that would lead them to a better life.

Others looked to a vibrant, dynamic president, who would inspire those victims of a national calamity that we are still a nation capable of greatness with the ability to rescue those forgotten men from devastating unemployment.

They found that "savior" in the form of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, whose confidence in America resonated with his fellow citizens of every background in every community. He lifted up the forgotten men and reminded them that, as Americans, there was a resolute nation to build and they were the people to do it.

Today we have a new generation of "forgotten men" – and women. They too have lost faith in a Washington that seems to have dissolved into a dysfunctional collection of politicians far removed from the difficulties facing our citizens. Of equal concern is Washington's seeming indifference to a crushing national debt of $32.6 trillion that threatens our nation's economy.

So today it is no small wonder that many of our forgotten citizens are looking for a savior, either in a house of worship, or on the November ballot, who will help chart a course that will raise up those of us alarmed about an America under assault from abroad and at home.

© Gatestone Institute

Topics:

Recommendation

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump arrives to speak during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)

After 4 years of the Biden administration, many voters who did not like Trump now view his candidacy favorably

Imagen de archivo de manifestantes en las calles de Nueva York con carteles pro-Palestina y la banderas rojas, blancas, negras y verdes.

Why the left united around hatred of Israel

Soldados israelíes visitan un monumento conmemorativo con los retratos de las personas cautivas o muertas en el ataque de Hamás contra el festival de música Supernova el 7 de octubre, en el lugar donde se celebró el festival, cerca del kibutz Reim, en el sur de Israel, el 7 de abril de 2024.

Israel, or the art of sleeping with one eye open

State of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus (Syria) after suffering an airstrike.

The Destruction of Iran's Terrorist Hub in Damascus Was Entirely Justified

Israel no está asesinando periodistas en Gaza

How does Hamas put together the story that the international press buys?

Esta foto difundida por la Presidencia argentina muestra al presidente de Argentina, Javier Milei (d), y al consejero delegado de Tesla, Elon Musk (i), posando para una foto durante la visita de Milei a la fábrica de Tesla en Austin, Estados Unidos, el 12 de abril de 2024.

"Long live freedom": Javier Milei meets with Elon Musk in Texas

Manuel Rocha, exembajador de Estados Unidos acusado de ser espía cubano

Former diplomat Víctor Manuel Rocha sentenced to 15 years in prison for spying for Cuba

Fotografía Declaración de derechos de Estados Unidos de 1789.

'Democracy' Has a Peculiar Aftertaste

Hunter Biden

Judicial setback for Hunter Biden: His request to dismiss the gun possession case was rejected