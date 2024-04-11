Society

White House announces expanded background check requirements to purchase firearms

Despite the decision, a senior official said that the Biden administration welcomes the new measure being challenged in court.

WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 11, 2024
The White House announced that background check requirements will be expanded to purchase firearms in the country. The announcement maintained that the decision was made in an attempt to close what are described as legal loopholes around sales at fairs and on the internet.

"This action is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s strategy to stem the flow of illegally acquired firearms into our communities and hold accountable those who supply the firearms used in crime," the White House said in a statement released on its official website.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden insisted that Congress must pass legislation on universal background checks.

In that sense, the White House explained that since 1994, federal legislation requires federally licensed firearms dealers to conduct background checks before the sale or transfer of a weapon.

"These background checks have helped keep guns out of the hands of more than three million individuals who are prohibited from purchasing or possessing firearms. Despite the law, a growing number of unlicensed sellers continue to sell firearms for profit to complete strangers they meet at gun shows and online marketplaces, which has been a critical gap in the background check laws," the White House said.

The final rule makes clear when a person needs to become a licensed dealer and run background checks, and gives the Department of Justice additional tools to crack down on individuals illegally selling guns without background checks.

Despite the decision, a senior White House official said the Biden administration expects the new measure to be challenged in court by groups defending the second amendment.

"All of the major actions that the president has taken to reduce gun violence have been challenged. … We have confidence that this is legal," the official told AFP.

The rule:

  • Lists the types of business activity that indicate a person must become an authorized dealer and complete background checks.
  • Clarifies that even a single firearms transaction may be enough to require a selling license, if there are other behaviors that suggest commercial activity.
  • The rule states that a business's inventory cannot be transferred to a personal collection upon revocation of a license. Instead, a company can dispose of this inventory through another licensed seller who performs background checks.

