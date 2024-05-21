'Wheel of Fortune' announces the date of Pat Sajak's last show

June 7 will be the host's last episode after more than four decades at the helm of the game show.

After more than four decades hosting one of television's most famous game shows, Pat Sajak will host "Wheel of Fortune" for the final time on June 7.

The episode, which will serve as the show's 41st season finale, was taped in early April, Deadline reported.

A year ago, the 77-year-old host confirmed that the season ending on June 7 would be his last at the helm of the show. "Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all," the host said in June 2023.

Sajak began hosting the competition in 1981, when he succeeded Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford in the position. In September 2022, he became the longest-running host in U.S. television history.

'Wheel of Fortune' has named Sajak's replacement

Two weeks after Sajak's departure was announced, the show's management released the name of his replacement. Ryan Seacrest, 49, will take the reins of "Wheel of Fortune" starting next season.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White," Seacrest said upon learning that he will be taking over the role.