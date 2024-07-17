Emmy Awards: The nominees of the 76th edition

Published by AFP VozMedia Staff Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-17T18:20:36.000Z"}

Here is the list of nominees in the main categories of the 76th edition of the Emmy Awards, which recognize the best of television, to be presented in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

Drama Series

- "The Crown"

- "Fallout"

- "The Gilded Age"

- "The Morning Show"

- "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

- "Shogun"

- "Slow Horses"

- "3 Body Problem"

Comedy Series

- "Abbott Elementary"

- "The Bear"

- "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

- "Hacks"

- " Only Murders in the Building"

- "Palm Royale"

- "Reservation Dogs"

- "What We Do in the Shadows"

Limited or Anthology Series

- "Baby Reindeer"

- "Fargo"

- "Lessons in Chemistry"

- "Ripley"

- "True Detective: Night Country"

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

- Idris Elba, "Hijack"

- Donald Glover, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

- Walton Goggins, "Fallout"

- Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

- Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

- Dominic West, "The Crown"

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

- Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"

- Maya Erskine, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

- Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

- Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

- Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

- Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"

- Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

- Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

- Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

- Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

- D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

- Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

- Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

- Maya Rudolph, "Loot"

- Jean Smart, "Hacks"

- Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

- Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

- Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

- Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

- Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

- Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

- Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

- Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"

- Juno Temple, "Fargo"

- Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"

- Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

- Tadanobu Asano, "Shogun"

- Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

- Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

- Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"

- Takehiro Hira, "Shogun"

- Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"

- Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

- Christine Baranski, "The Gilded Age"

- Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"

- Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

- Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"

- Lesley Manville, "The Crown"

- Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"

- Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

- Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"

- Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"

- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

- Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"

- Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

- Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

- Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"

- Liza Colon-Zayas, "The Bear"

- Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

- Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

- Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

- Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

- Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"

- Robert Downey Jr., "The Sympathizer"

- Tom Goodman-Hill, "Baby Reindeer"

- John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"

- Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"

- Lewis Pullman, "Lessons in Chemistry"

- Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

- Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"

- Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"

- Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

- Aja Naomi King, "Lessons in Chemistry"

- Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

- Nava Mau, "Baby Reindeer"

- Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"