Politics

Virtually the Republican nominee, Trump calls on Biden to debate: 'Anytime, anywhere'

The former president assured that he did not care who organized the debate, whether it was the Democratic National Committee or its subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Primarias en New Hampshire: por qué son tan importantes
Donald Trump durante la campaña en New Hampshire en 2016. (Cordon Press)
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
March 7, 2024
1 minute read

Donald Trump became the presumptive Republican nominee on Wednesday morning when Nikki Haley announced she was dropping out of her presidential bid. Thus, the former president will become the GOP candidate for the third consecutive electoral cycle. On this occasion, his rival will once again be Joe Biden, with whom he is in a hurry to debate.

The Republican spoke the day after Super Tuesday, "It is important for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate issues that are so vital to America, and the American people," he wrote on his Truth Social account.

"Therefore, I am calling for Debates, anytime, anywhere, anyplace," he added.

Trump clarified that he does not care who organizes the debate since he is clear about his objective: to see himself at the podium with his Democratic opponent.

"The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary the Commission on Presidential Debates," he said.

Trump and Biden already met in the 2020 presidential elections but debated only twice because the Republican was infected with coronavirus. After the first debate, Trump complained, in particular, about Chris Wallace's moderation, which he considered biased against him.

The last debate of the election cycle took place on October 9, with Kristen Welker as moderator. The Republican highlighted his participation because he understood that she did not favor either of the two candidates.

Topics:

Recommendation

Biden and Trump go after Nikki Haley's voters

The rainbow book bus

Drag performer RuPaul brings his LGBTQ+ mobile library to Florida to challenge DeSantis' anti-indoctrination policies

Donald Trump 2024

Voters long for the Trump-era economy, disapprove of Biden

Imagen de archivo del representante y candidato demócrata Dean Phillips durante un acto político en 2018.

Representative and Democratic candidate Dean Phillips announces that he is withdrawing from the presidential race

Haley se muestra dispuesta a no apoyar a Trump, una acción que incumpliría el acuerdo del RNC firmado por todos los precandidatos

Nikki Haley: From having Trump's trust to becoming his nemesis

La aspirante presidencial republicana de Estados Unidos y ex embajadora de la ONU, Nikki Haley, habla durante un evento de campaña en Greenville, Carolina del Sur

Nikki Haley ends her presidential campaign

Donald Trump y Elon Musk.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk met: alliance in sight?

El candidato demócrata Jason Palmer.

Who Jason Palmer? The man who ended Biden's unbeaten streak in the Democratic primaries

Una encuesta golpea duramente a Biden: pierde ante Trump por 5 puntos y su índice de aprobación baja a mínimos históricos

Super Tuesday: Biden and Trump move towards a 2020 rerun