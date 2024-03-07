Virtually the Republican nominee, Trump calls on Biden to debate: 'Anytime, anywhere'

The former president assured that he did not care who organized the debate, whether it was the Democratic National Committee or its subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Donald Trump became the presumptive Republican nominee on Wednesday morning when Nikki Haley announced she was dropping out of her presidential bid. Thus, the former president will become the GOP candidate for the third consecutive electoral cycle. On this occasion, his rival will once again be Joe Biden, with whom he is in a hurry to debate.

The Republican spoke the day after Super Tuesday, "It is important for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate issues that are so vital to America, and the American people," he wrote on his Truth Social account.

"Therefore, I am calling for Debates, anytime, anywhere, anyplace," he added.

Trump clarified that he does not care who organizes the debate since he is clear about his objective: to see himself at the podium with his Democratic opponent.

"The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary the Commission on Presidential Debates," he said.

Trump and Biden already met in the 2020 presidential elections but debated only twice because the Republican was infected with coronavirus. After the first debate, Trump complained, in particular, about Chris Wallace's moderation, which he considered biased against him.

The last debate of the election cycle took place on October 9, with Kristen Welker as moderator. The Republican highlighted his participation because he understood that she did not favor either of the two candidates.