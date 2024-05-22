Entertainment

Latin Recording Academy names Carlos Vives 2024 Person of the Year

The Colombian artist was honored for his career and contributions to the musical world.

ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 22, 2024
Colombian singer and songwriter Carlos Vives was named the Latin Recording Academy's 2024 Person of the Year. The academy that produces the Latin Grammy Awards, which will be held in Miami (Florida) this year, made this decision in recognition of the artist's career.

"Carlos Vives is one of the most prolific and beloved artists of our time, whose commitment to Latin music and his support of new generations personifies the values ​​of our Academy. We honor him as Person of the Year for his vast contributions to our musical heritage," said Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abad.

The Colombian singer thanked the academy for this recognition, in addition to making special mention of his mother tongue and his origins:

I am honored and moved to have been chosen as the 2024 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. It is the reward for an authentic journey, for a wonderful team and, above all, it is the recognition of the musical spirits of our Latin American diversity. These spirits taught us to love and enrich our language, to take care of it and to respect it in order to exalt humanity with it.

Other great Hispanic artists have received this distinction, such as Shakira, Alejandro Sanz, Marc Anthony, Ricky Martin and Julio Iglesias, among others.

