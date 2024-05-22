A shooting at a business in Chester, Pennsylvania, leaves at least two dead and three injured

At least two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting at the Delaware County Linen business located in Chester, Pennsylvania.
District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said, in statements reported by CBS News, that a former employee entered the business armed with a gun and began shooting. He was arrested while attempting to flee.
Two people died instantly, while three others had to be taken to a nearby hospital. They are in serious condition.
For now, the identity of the shooter has not been released. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING NEWS STORY.