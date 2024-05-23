Video: Yolanda Díaz, vice president of the Spanish Government, pronounces the terrorist slogan of Hamas

The Spanish Minister of Labor proclaims the infamous call for the genocide of Jews, "from the river to the sea," just hours after announcing the recognition of the Palestinian State.

Hours after the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, announced the decision to recognize the Palestinian State next Tuesday, May 28, Vice President Yolanda Diaz revealed herself definitively by publishing a video in which she fully assumes the terrorist slogan of Hamas that calls for the elimination of the State of Israel.

On her social networks, the second vice president of the Government recorded a message in which she addresses the camera, with the flags of Spain and the European Union in the background, and celebrates the announcement of the recognition of the Palestinian State.

Far from stopping at this celebration, the vice president and member of the social-communist coalition of the Spanish Government goes further and points out that this recognition "cannot be the end of the road." She then utters the slogan of the Hamas murderers and rapists" Palestine will be free from the river to the sea."

El reconocimiento del Estado palestino es una cuestión de derechos humanos y legalidad internacional. La situación en Palestina nos obliga a no quedarnos aquí. Tenemos que seguir trabajando para acabar con el genocidio y conseguir un alto el fuego. pic.twitter.com/Tk3fKZw5V2 — Yolanda Díaz (@Yolanda_Diaz_) May 22, 2024

In her video statement, Yolanda Díaz echoes the data on fatalities in the conflict falsified by Hamas terrorists and speaks of "genocide" against the Palestinians. Without making any mention of the terrorist raid of October 7, the vice president of the Spanish Government concludes her words with the infamous terrorist slogan that calls for the extermination of the Jewish people: "Palestine will be free from the river to the sea."

What does "from the river to the sea" mean?

"Palestine will be free from the river to the sea" is a Palestinian political slogan popularized in the 1960s and spread during anti-Jewish intifadas and pogroms. It is one of the slogans commonly used by Hamas terrorists, which by demanding Palestinian sovereignty from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea entails the suppression of the State of Israel and the extermination of the Jewish people.

The words of Vice President Yolanda Díaz represent another step in the hardening of relations between Spain and Israel after the announcement of the recognition of the Palestinian State. An announcement that was soon applauded by the Hamas terrorists, now aligned with the Government of Spain.

In recent weeks - the last time this Wednesday - Israel has called its ambassador in Spain for consultations on several occasions in the face of continuous attacks by the Spanish Government. From the Executive of Spain, for its part, there have been numerous signs of anti-Semitism, with members of the Government who have come to defend the terrorist attacks against the Jewish people.