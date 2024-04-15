Video: Preacher and three churchgoers stabbed at Sydney church

The incident comes just days after a stabbing attack at a shopping mall in the city that left six people dead.

Australian authorities are investigating the stabbing of several people in a church in Sydney, Australia. According to different reports, there are at least four victims, including a preacher.

"Police remain at the scene of an alleged stabbing at a church in Wakeley in Sydney’s southwest. About 7.10pm tonight (Monday 15 April 2024) police were called to Welcome Street, Wakeley, following reports a number of people were stabbed," the New South Wales Police Force said in a statement.

Likewise, police explained that a man was arrested for the act and is cooperating with authorities. "A male was arrested and remains in police custody. The injured individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being conveyed to hospital," police said.

Preacher killed while 'delivering a sermon to a full congregation'

As explained by The Australian, one of the people who were attacked is Syrian-born Christian preacher Mar Mari Emmanuel, of Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley.

"In a video, a man dressed in black can be seen approaching Emmanuel at the altar, before allegedly stabbing him with an implement in the face, and then multiple times on his body. At the time Emmanuel was stabbed he was delivering a sermon to a full congregation," the news outlet reviewed.

This incident comes only days after the city experienced a separate stabbing attack in a shopping mall, which left six dead and several critically injured. The situation has raised serious concerns for citizens because these types of incidents are unusual in Australia.