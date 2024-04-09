Video: Country star Morgan Wallen arrested after throwing a chair from a rooftop

The object was about to hit several police officers who were on the street. The singer was released after paying bail of $15,250.

Country music star Morgan Wallen was arrested by Nashville police after throwing a chair off a rooftop bar terrace. The popular singer was released hours later after posting bail of $15,250.

Video of the arrest

The clip, obtained by TMZ from the security cameras of a nearby building, allows us to see the fall of an object from the roof. The chair crashed to the ground of the street, where there were numerous pedestrians, including several police officers who were nearly hit by the object, according to the Nashville Police Department. Several passersby recorded the moment in which the artist was detained by the agents.

Wallen faces charges of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct

In a post on their X account, police reported that the singer was booked for "3 counts of reckless endangerment and 1 count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief's Bar on Sunday night. The chair landed on Broadway, near 2 MNPD officers. His bond: $15,250."