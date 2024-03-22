Venezuela: opposition leader María Corina Machado appoints academic Corina Yoris as representative before Maduro's elections

“We found the right person,” said the winner of the Venezuelan opposition primaries after being politically disqualified by the Venezuelan dictatorial regime.

This Friday, Venezuela’s opposition leader, María Corina Machado, firmly announced the appointment of university professor Corina Yoris as the new representative for the opposition in the presidential elections in Venezuela. This decision arose in response to the obstacle imposed by the dictatorial regime of Nicolás Maduro, which prevented Machado from registering his candidacy with the National Electoral Council (CNE).

“We found the right person and she is a person who has the respect of everyone she has met... Those people are with us and that person is Dr. Corina Yoris (...) She was the principal of the National Primary Commission of the Unitary Platform; I met her there; we are going to fight this fight together; we are a great team,” she said, assigning Yoris as the new opposition representative in the elections.

🇻🇪Venezuela: ¡TENEMOS CANDIDATA UNITARIA! Nuestra líder @MariaCorinaYA nos pidió confianza en su ruta y hoy la tenemos. Agradecemos la valentía, el patriotismo y el compromiso con el país de la Dra. Corina Yoris al dar el paso de asumir la candidatura unitaria para rescatar… pic.twitter.com/DGqvErdwfQ — Voluntad Popular (@VoluntadPopular) March 22, 2024

Machado, who had obtained more than 90% of the votes during the opposition primary, explained that this decision allows her and her supporters to once again overcome the obstacles imposed by the regime and reaffirmed her commitment to work hand in hand with Yoris to achieve the goal of a free Venezuela.

“There is no possible trap, nor possible movement to disqualify Dr. Yoris because she has never been a public official,” Machado assured, underlining the suitability and integrity of his designated candidate.

Who is Corina Yoris?

Corina Yoris Villanasana is a prominent Venezuelan academic with a solid academic background that includes a Bachelor of Arts and Philosophy, a Doctorate in History, a Master in Latin American Literature, and another in Logic and Philosophy of Science from the University of Salamanca (Spain).

Throughout her academic career, Yoris has held various relevant positions, such as the director of the Philosophy postgraduate degree and the Humanities and Education Area at the Andrés Bello Catholic University (UCAB) and the position of full professor at the University Metropolitan (Unimet). In addition, she has contributed as a columnist to El Nacional and has played prominent roles in both national and international institutions in positions of philosophy and logic.

In the political sphere, Yoris was appointed as a main member of the National Primary Commission of the Venezuelan Unitary Platform in November 2022 as part of the opposition consensus for the election of its presidential candidate. After María Corina Machado’s decision, Yoris emerges as the opposition’s standard bearer in the electoral contest, representing the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) and Un Nuevo Tiempo in their confrontation with Nicolás Maduro.

Yoris’ first task if she wins the presidency of Venezuela

During the press conference this Friday, Yoris assured us that if she is voted in as the new national leader in the next presidential elections, the first thing she will work on will be the release of political prisoners.