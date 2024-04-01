Venezuela: Maduro regime falsely accuses Voz Media journalist Orlando Avendaño of “instigating hatred” and calling for rebellion

Avendaño, exiled in Colombia, is a renowned Venezuelan investigative journalist who has been targeted on numerous occasions by the Maduro regime.

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek Williams Saab, who plays a key role in the Nicolás Maduro regime, issued an arrest warrant this Monday for Voz Media editor and journalist Orlando Avendaño under the false accusation of “incitement” of hatred.

Saab accused Avendaño of calling for insurrection in Venezuela. He based this on a post on X (formerly Twitter) from earlier this month which was clearly taken out of context. In the post, the Voz Media journalist praised the opposition leader María Corina Machado for encouraging Venezuelans to get to the polls at a time when they are fighting to recover democracy in their country.

The Maduro regime’s attorney general, who is leading a crusade against Machado's party and her political group, Vente Venezuela, posted a photo of Avendaño with former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe Vélez, who was a well-known critic of the Maduro regime. They tried to link the journalist with Maduro’s enemies to justify persecuting the Voz Media journalist.

“Well, this Orlando Avendaño appears next to this guy (…) You have to have truly toxic blood to hang out with that 'insufferable' Uribe. Because there are many half-crazed Venezuelans who, just for attention and credibility, want a photo with Uribe. As if that were a war trophy. Well, know that that is in itself, due to the way things are presented, the indication that something bad is being plotted,” said Maduro's attorney general, who then proceeded to make the official accusation.

#ULTIMAHORA | El régimen chavista pone en el punto de mira a @OrlvndoA , periodista de VOZ, y le amenaza: "LO TENEMOS UBICADO". pic.twitter.com/8kNUJSSOM8 — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) April 1, 2024

Saab read one of Avendaño’s posts from March 5. The Voz Media journalist said that the mood around María Corina Machado is “insurrectional,” referring to the fact that Venezuelans will go to the polls to support an opposition leader who is actually standing up politically against the Maduro regime.

However, the attorney general's office, distorting the context of the post, used it to accuse Avendaño of instigating hatred on social media.

“In other words, the electoral thing is like, let's say, the watering down, because deep down they are looking for something insurrectional,” Saab said about the post. “Likewise, other policy messages from legitimately constituted authorities call for their elevation, etc. In this sense, we have appointed the 19th National Attorney General's Office to investigate this subject, who is wanted for inciting hatred, a crime that he was convicted of and confessed to."

During his speech, Saab not only revealed that the regime’s attorney general is investigating Avendaño but also issued a serious international threat against the journalist.

“This subject currently works for a far-right media outlet in the United States, obviously aligned with the most extremist sectors of that country. We currently have him located, I am not going to reveal where,” said Saab.

At the end of his accusation and threat, human rights defenders accused Saab of threatening the journalist's physical integrity.

“Tyranny and its executor of systematic repression and persecution threaten journalist Orlando Avendaño saying: 'We have him located,'” said renowned human rights lawyer Tamara Suju. “Tarek William, what does this mean? That what happened to Lieutenant Ojeda could happen to him? Are they going to have him kidnapped and take him to Venezuela even though he is Colombian? Reporting and taking a photo with Uribe is not a crime.”

#Venezuela. Atención @IntlCrimCourt@KarimKhanQC La Tirania y su ejecutor de la Represión y Persecucion Sistemática amenaza al Periodista @OrlvndoA diciendo "LO TENEMOS UBICADO". Caramba Tarek William, ¿que significa esto?

¿Que le puede pasar lo mismo que al Tte Ojeda?… https://t.co/G32hTFHGQa — Tamara Suju (@TAMARA_SUJU) April 1, 2024

Suju referred to the case of Venezuelan soldier Ronald Ojeda, who was kidnapped and murdered in Chile last month under strange circumstances. At the moment, there is only one suspect for this crime, a teenager of Venezuelan nationality, however, various press reports link the Maduro regime with the murder of Ojeda. The family of the former lieutenant has accused the Maduro regime before the International Criminal Court.

Avendaño, exiled in Colombia, is a renowned Venezuelan investigative journalist who has Colombian nationality and has been targeted on numerous occasions by spokespersons for the Maduro regime.

Days before Saab's indictment, a senior official in the Maduro regime, Jorge Rodríguez, congressman and brother of Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, used Avendaño's post to link Vente Venezuela and María Corina Machado with subversive activities.

Likewise, the regime's number two man, Diosdado Cabello, who is accused and wanted by the United States for drug trafficking, has insulted the Voz Media journalist on numerous occasions on his TV program.

The accusation against Avendaño comes at a time when the Maduro regime is intensifying its persecution of those with opposing beliefs. The next presidential “elections” are scheduled for July 28. However, the international community is concerned about its legitimacy due to the lack of electoral integrity.

In recent months, the regime has accused various activists, journalists and opinion leaders of leading subversion plans against Venezuela. Avendaño is the latest of them.