Uvalde Police Department Chief Resigns

The chief of the Uvalde (Texas) Police Department announced his resignation from the position a few days after the publication of a report on the actions of his men during the school shooting in 2022 that cost the lives of 19 students and two teachers. Daniel Rodríguez, who had been on the force for 26 years -and at the helm since 2018- cited "family reasons" for his resignation and noted that "it is time to open a new chapter in my career."

Praise to your colleagues

In a statement - in which he makes no mention of the attack on Robb Elementary School - on the Department's Facebook account, Rodríguez praised all his men, whom he highlighted for their "professionalism and dedication to our common mission of serving and protecting community." Two points that the families of the victims question and continue to demand responsibility for what they consider to be the negligent actions of the agents during the attack.

I want to express my deepest appreciation to all of my colleagues and team members for their unwavering support, professionalism, and dedication to our shared mission of serving and protecting the community. It has been a privilege to work alongside such talented and committed individuals, and I will genuinely miss our collaborations and camaraderie.

Independent report on the massacre

Rodríguez was on vacation when the massacre took place, and it was his officers who had to pay attention to the situation. A week ago, the Uvalde City Council released an independent report that concluded that "none of the first five Uvalde police officers who responded to the shooting violated policy or committed serious acts of misconduct."