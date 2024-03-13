Society

Uvalde Police Department Chief Resigns

Daniel Rodríguez, who had been on the force for 26 years, cited family reasons and bid farewell with a letter in which he makes no mention of the Robb Elementary School massacre.

Un agente de policía de Uvalde deposita fotos en la escuela en la que se produjo la masacre.
Un agente deposita flores ante la Robb Elementary School. (Cordon Press).
ISRAEL DURO
March 13, 2024
1 minute read

The chief of the Uvalde (Texas) Police Department announced his resignation from the position a few days after the publication of a report on the actions of his men during the school shooting in 2022 that cost the lives of 19 students and two teachers. Daniel Rodríguez, who had been on the force for 26 years -and at the helm since 2018- cited "family reasons" for his resignation and noted that "it is time to open a new chapter in my career."

Praise to your colleagues

In a statement - in which he makes no mention of the attack on Robb Elementary School - on the Department's Facebook account, Rodríguez praised all his men, whom he highlighted for their "professionalism and dedication to our common mission of serving and protecting community." Two points that the families of the victims question and continue to demand responsibility for what they consider to be the negligent actions of the agents during the attack.

I want to express my deepest appreciation to all of my colleagues and team members for their unwavering support, professionalism, and dedication to our shared mission of serving and protecting the community. It has been a privilege to work alongside such talented and committed individuals, and I will genuinely miss our collaborations and camaraderie.

Independent report on the massacre

Rodríguez was on vacation when the massacre took place, and it was his officers who had to pay attention to the situation. A week ago, the Uvalde City Council released an independent report that concluded that "none of the first five Uvalde police officers who responded to the shooting violated policy or committed serious acts of misconduct."

Topics:

Recommendation

Policía de Pittsburgh (Governor Tom Wolf / Flickr)

Pittsburgh Police reduce the number of active officers in the early morning

Imágenes sobre LGBT y las escuelas.

Florida: Law allows teachers and students to talk about sexual orientation in schools

Edificio de la sede de la empresa de aviación Boeing situado en

Former employee who testified against Boeing, John Barnett, found dead

Imagen de archivo de Eric Carmen en 1978. El integrante de la banda musical The Raspberries falleció el fin de semana del 9 de marzo de 2024, según anunció su esposa mediante un comunicado publicado en redes.

Eric Carmen, songwriter of the hit "All By Myself," dies at 74

Andrew Tate (izda.) y Tristan Tate (dcha.) abandonan el Tribunal de Apelación de Bucarest tras una vista sobre su petición de que se les permita salir de Rumanía, ya que su madre sufrió supuestamente un ataque al corazón, en Bucarest, el 22 de diciembre de 2023.

Andrew Tate, arrested in Romania for sexual assault and exploitation of people

Trump pide aplazar el juicio en Nueva York del fiscal Bragg hasta que la Corte Suprema se pronuncie sobre la inmunidad presidencial

Trump asks to postpone Prosecutor Bragg's New York City trial until the Supreme Court rules on presidential immunity

Billie Eilish en la alfombra de los Oscars | AFP

The dark story allegedly behind the symbol against the war in Gaza, proudly worn by several artists at the Oscars 2024

Colectivo LGBT. Imagen de archivo.

A professional golf tour bans trans athletes from competing in women's tournaments

Multiple homicide in Hawaii: a man stabs his wife and three minor children