US, UK announce sanctions against Iran's drone production program

Both countries made this decision after the attack against Israel. The penalties targeted 16 individuals and two entities linked to the Islamic regime.

The United States and the United Kingdom imposed a new set of sanctions against Iran following the air strike it carried out against Israel a few days ago, joining those applied by the European Union (E.U.) on Wednesday.

These penalties target 16 individuals and two entities involved in the Islamic regime's drone production program. They also apply to three subsidiaries of Iranian automaker Bahman Group and the Iranian Defense Ministry.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Iran for the attack. In a statement, the federal agency specified that the penalized subjects and companies "work on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF), its UAV production arm, Kimia Part Sivan Company (KIPAS), and other Iranian manufacturers of UAVs and UAV engines."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted that the sanctions will serve to further contain and counter the Islamic regime:

Today, in coordination with the United Kingdom and in consultation with partners and allies, we are taking swift and decisive action to respond to Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel. We’re using Treasury’s economic tools to degrade and disrupt key aspects of Iran’s malign activity, including its UAV program and the revenue the regime generates to support its terrorism. We will continue to deploy our sanctions authority to counter Iran with further actions in the days and weeks ahead.

Iran's attack on Israel

On April 13, Iran launched a wave of more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel from its territory, the first time it has ever done so. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) successfully intercepted 99% of the missiles before they hit.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's response was simple: "We intercepted. We blocked. Together we will win," in reference to the defensive measures he ordered to counter the Iranian attack. Following the incident, President Joe Biden issued a statement condemning the Islamic regime's aggression and reiterated the United States' "ironclad commitment" to Israel.