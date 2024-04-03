World

Mexican Senate approves entry of armed U.S. military into its territory

Eleven soldiers assigned by the Pentagon will train the Mexican Armed Forces at a base in Chihuahua.

ALEJANDRO BAñOS
The Senate of Mexico approved the entry of a US military detachment into the country with the objective of training the Armed Forces. Specifically, eleven soldiers assigned by the Pentagon will carry out this mission at the Santa Gertrudis base, located in the state of Chihuahua.

The initiative was approved by 79 senators - who claimed that it is a typical movement that is frequently carried out with countries with which it cooperates -, while ten opposed - arguing their decision that it would be handing over national sovereignty - and one abstained.

The training that the Department of Defense (DOD) will provide will help the Mexican Armed Forces be better prepared to combat two of the major problems plaguing the country: cartels and drug trafficking.

The eleven soldiers assigned by the Pentagon will be equipped from the United States with their own weapons, ammunition and other equipment necessary for military training.

