Mexican Senate approves entry of armed U.S. military into its territory

The Senate of Mexico approved the entry of a US military detachment into the country with the objective of training the Armed Forces. Specifically, eleven soldiers assigned by the Pentagon will carry out this mission at the Santa Gertrudis base, located in the state of Chihuahua.

The initiative was approved by 79 senators - who claimed that it is a typical movement that is frequently carried out with countries with which it cooperates -, while ten opposed - arguing their decision that it would be handing over national sovereignty - and one abstained.

✅ Con 79 votos a favor, 10 en contra y una abstención, se concede autorización para permitir el ingreso al país de personal militar de los Estados Unidos de América, a fin de que participen en una actividad de adiestramiento, que se realizarán en Santa Gertrudis, Chihuahua. — Senado de México (@senadomexicano) April 2, 2024

The training that the Department of Defense (DOD) will provide will help the Mexican Armed Forces be better prepared to combat two of the major problems plaguing the country: cartels and drug trafficking.

The eleven soldiers assigned by the Pentagon will be equipped from the United States with their own weapons, ammunition and other equipment necessary for military training.