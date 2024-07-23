Hamas and Fatah sign agreement aiming to co-govern Gaza with Chinese support

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 23 de julio, 2024

Hamas announced that it signed an agreement in Beijing with Fatah after a years-long rupture. The deal, according to China, includes the formation of a National Unity Government in Gaza when the war with Israel ends.

"Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said representatives of 14 Palestinian groups agreed to the formation of 'an interim national reconciliation government' for the Gaza Strip once the war that began in October ends," AFP reported on the situation.

It was also learned that Wang received Musa Abu Marzuk, a senior Hamas official, and Fatah envoy Mahmud al Alul, as well as emissaries from 12 other Palestinian groups.

"Today we sign a national unity agreement, and we affirm that the way to complete this journey is national unity. We are committed to that national unity and we call for achieving it," Abu Marzuk said.

In addition, the meeting was also attended by representatives from Russia, Algeria and Egypt, Wang detailed.

Similarly, Wang made it clear that China wants to "play a constructive role in safeguarding peace and stability in the Middle East."

Fatah's Mahmud al Alul thanked China for its support. "You have the affection and friendship, of all the Palestinian people," said Al Alul, who did not speak about the agreement.

Israel condemned the agreement with the terrorist group, and in particular spoke out against Mahmoud Abbas' movement.

"Hamas and Fatah have signed an agreement in China for joint control of Gaza after the war. Instead of rejecting terrorism, Mahmoud Abbas embraces the murderers and rapists of Hamas, and thus reveals his true face," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote on X.

"This won't happen because Hamas's rule will be crushed, and Abbas will be watching Gaza from afar," the minister stressed.