UN Human Rights Council passes resolution calling to halt arms sales to Israel

Of the 47 countries that voted, 28 voted in favor of the motion and another six against banning military exports.

The United Nations Human Rights Council, which met Friday in Geneva, Switzerland, voted in favor of resolution HRC55 demanding the halt of military imports to Israel. This is the first resolution from this U.N. body against Israel since the beginning of the war in Gaza.

#HRC55 | Draft resolution A/HRC/55/L.30 on the Human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the obligation to ensure accountability and justice was ADOPTED. pic.twitter.com/URttz9IFjv — United Nations Human Rights Council | #HRC55 (@UN_HRC) April 5, 2024

The result of the vote of the 47 delegations that make up the council was 28 votes in favor of the resolution, six against and 13 abstentions. The United States, Argentina and Germany were among the council members that voted against HRC55.

The resolution not only affects arms sales, but also contemplates a series of non-binding declarations about Israel's responsibility regarding the situation in the West Bank territories.

Although the resolution was adopted by a majority, it does not necessarily imply direct consequences for Israel or for any actor in the international community. The resolutions passed by the U.N. Human Rights Council do not have sufficient political force. The body does not have the tools to enforce the content of its decisions, beyond recommendations or the submission of indications to other U.N. bodies, as does the Security Council.