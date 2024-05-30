Two Israeli soldiers killed in a vehicle attack in Nablus

An individual attacked them before fleeing near the Jewish community of Itamar, in Zone C.

Two Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers died Wednesday after being targeted by an attack in the Palestinian city of Nablus, in the West Bank.

According to Israeli media, the attack occurred near the Jewish settlement of Itamar, in the hills of Samaria. The two soldiers were hit by a vehicle when they were patrolling near one of the entrances to the city of Nablus.

The victims are two 20-year-old sergeants, Diego Shvisha and Eliya Hillel, both belonging to the Kfir infantry brigade. According to The Times of Israel, after the attack, IDF operatives launched a search operation to find the attacker and the vehicle. However, the report claims that the person responsible for the attack surrendered to Palestinian Authority forces after entering the city of Nablus.

The attack occurred a few hours after a shooting was reported from Palestinian territory to the other side of the green line, further south. After this incident, Israeli residents of settlements such as Itamar are calling for more IDF intervention in the West Bank.

In statements reported by The Times of Israel, Yossi Dagan, an activist and leader of the Hebrew communities in Judea and Samaria, condemned the attack and stated that the attacker should not have been able to escape "unimpeded" into the territory of the Palestinian Authority. "I again call on the [Israeli] government to continue with full force in carrying out offensive operations in villages to locate terrorists and gather weapons," Daggan added.

Air defense system intercepts missile from Iraq

This Thursday, the IDF reported that it intercepted a cruise missile coming from Iraq. According to military sources, the missile was intercepted in the skies over the Golan Heights and came directly from the east, toward Iraq.

No armed militia in Iraq claimed the attack as their own, but authorities are considering several possibilities about who might have launched the missile. In the early months of the war, pro-Iranian militias in Iraq previously launched drone attacks against American bases in the region.