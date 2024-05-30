World

Two Israeli soldiers killed in a vehicle attack in Nablus

An individual attacked them before fleeing near the Jewish community of Itamar, in Zone C.

Fuerzas de seguridad vigilan un punto de control en una imagen de archivo.
Fuerzas de seguridad vigilan un punto de control en una imagen de archivo.
JUAN PEñA
May 30, 2024
1 minute read

Two Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers died Wednesday after being targeted by an attack in the Palestinian city of Nablus, in the West Bank.

According to Israeli media, the attack occurred near the Jewish settlement of Itamar, in the hills of Samaria. The two soldiers were hit by a vehicle when they were patrolling near one of the entrances to the city of Nablus.

The victims are two 20-year-old sergeants, Diego Shvisha and Eliya Hillel, both belonging to the Kfir infantry brigade. According to The Times of Israel, after the attack, IDF operatives launched a search operation to find the attacker and the vehicle. However, the report claims that the person responsible for the attack surrendered to Palestinian Authority forces after entering the city of Nablus.

The attack occurred a few hours after a shooting was reported from Palestinian territory to the other side of the green line, further south. After this incident, Israeli residents of settlements such as Itamar are calling for more IDF intervention in the West Bank.

In statements reported by The Times of Israel, Yossi Dagan, an activist and leader of the Hebrew communities in Judea and Samaria, condemned the attack and stated that the attacker should not have been able to escape "unimpeded" into the territory of the Palestinian Authority. "I again call on the [Israeli] government to continue with full force in carrying out offensive operations in villages to locate terrorists and gather weapons," Daggan added.

Air defense system intercepts missile from Iraq

This Thursday, the IDF reported that it intercepted a cruise missile coming from Iraq. According to military sources, the missile was intercepted in the skies over the Golan Heights and came directly from the east, toward Iraq.

No armed militia in Iraq claimed the attack as their own, but authorities are considering several possibilities about who might have launched the missile. In the early months of the war, pro-Iranian militias in Iraq previously launched drone attacks against American bases in the region.

Topics:

Recommendation

Los políticas catalanes separatistas Oriol Junqueras (l) y Jordi Turull (r)

Spain: the Government manages to approve its amnesty law for Catalan separatists

El ex concejal de distrito Shun Lee (C) es visto rodeado de policías y personal de los medios de comunicación a su salida tras ser declarado inocente en el Tribunal de Magistrados de West Kowloon, en Hong Kong, el 30 de mayo de 2024. Un tribunal de Hong Kong declaró a 14 personas culpables de subversión el 30 de mayo, al comienzo de la vista del veredicto en el mayor caso contra el bloque prodemocrático de la ciudad desde que China impuso una ley de seguridad nacional para aplastar la disidencia.

Hong Kong: 14 activists found guilty of conspiracy to commit subversion in largest trial against pro-democracy movement

Un miembro de la Guardia Nacional custodia la escena del crimen del candidato a alcalde de la oposición, Alfredo Cabrera, asesinado durante su cierre de campaña electoral en Las Lomas, Guerrero, México, el 29 de mayo de 2024. Cabrera fue asesinado a tiros en el sur de México el 29 de mayo durante un mitin de campaña, dijo el gobernador del estado de Guerrero, el último de una serie de ataques antes de las elecciones del fin de semana

Mexico's electoral campaign closes with candidate's murder caught on camera

Xóchitl Gálvez

From selling candy to running for the Mexican presidency: Who is Xóchitl Gálvez, AMLO's opponent who is promoting a pact to combat organized crime?

Claudia Sheinbaum

Claudia Sheinbaum, AMLO's protégé and favorite in the polls to be Mexico's new president

Tanques con una bandera israelí

Israel predicts that the war against Hamas could last until the end of 2024

Irán

The supreme leader of the Iranian regime praises antisemitic university students in the U.S., classifies them as a 'resistance front' and asks them to read the Koran

Javier Milei

Milei's technology tour in the U.S. promises great investments for Argentina: Meetings at Google, Apple and OpenAI

American Institute in Taiwan.

Highest American diplomatic body in Taiwan announces appointment of new director