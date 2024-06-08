Trans madness: Doctors call for an end to hormones and child mutilation

The American College of Pediatricians released a statement with the aim of protecting minors from harmful gender-affirming treatments and recall the psychological origin of gender dysphoria.

Health professionals have said enough to the medical treatments being pushed on children as part of the LGBT agenda and promoted from the highest levels of health systems and politics. Dozens of doctors and health professionals from the American College of Pediatricians signed a momentous statement, also endorsed by numerous professional organizations, asking the medical establishment to abandon its support for gender-affirming care for minors suffering from gender dysphoria.

In recent days, the group presented the "Doctors Protecting Children Declaration," in which over 100 health professionals and medical community members express "serious concerns" about treatments being used on minors who feel uncomfortable with their biological sex, as well as the current trend of radical treatments that directly harm the physical and mental health of children, as is the case of the cross-sex hormones and genital mutilation.

A group of pediatricians, medical organizations, and policy organizations have signed a declaration urging a stop to the promotion of harmful interventions on children with gender dysphoria. Comment and repost if you agree! Then sign the declaration at https://t.co/fcWgwBF5cX pic.twitter.com/8zsiuzk5R9 — The American College of Pediatricians (@ACPeds) June 6, 2024

The statement calls on professional medical organizations in the United States to "immediately stop the promotion of social affirmation, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for children and adolescents who experience distress over their biological sex." Instead, these healthcare professionals note that these organizations should recommend comprehensive assessments and therapies aimed at identifying and addressing, among others, the underlying psychological disorders and neurodiversity that "often predispose to and accompany gender dysphoria."

As physicians, together with nurses, psychotherapists and behavioral health clinicians, other health professionals, scientists, researchers, and public health and policy professionals, we have serious concerns about the physical and mental health effects of the current protocols promoted for the care of children and adolescents in the United States who express discomfort with their biological sex.

Science and biology vs. Trans madness

The medical workers are forceful in their request, which they base on the most basic science and biology. In the statement aimed to protect children, they say that "Sex is a dimorphic, innate trait defined in relation to an organism’s biological role in reproduction." They recall that "this genetic signature is present in every nucleated somatic cell in the body and is not altered by drugs or surgical interventions."

The statement is also highly critical of so-called "gender ideology," which results in children being deceived into thinking that they have been born in the wrong body, when nothing is further from reality:

Gender ideology, the view that sex (male and female) is inadequate and that humans need to be further categorized based on an individual’s thoughts and feelings described as “gender identity” or “gender expression,” does not accommodate the reality of these innate sex differences. This leads to the inaccurate view that children can be born in the wrong body. Gender ideology seeks to affirm thoughts, feelings and beliefs, with puberty blockers, hormones, and surgeries that harm healthy bodies, rather than affirm biological reality.

In this sense, the doctors ask to discard ideological issues in medical decision-making, as these issues ultimately end up undermining the dignity of the patient and, even more seriously, of children, and leading to irreversible and tremendously harmful treatments such as castration:

Medical decision making should not be based upon an individual’s thoughts and feelings, as in “gender identity” or “gender expression,” but rather should be based upon an individual’s biological sex. Medical decision making should respect biological reality and the dignity of the person by compassionately addressing the whole person.

Trans children do not exist

The medical declaration, which can be read here, is forceful when it comes to qualifying what LGBT fanatics and, unfortunately, a significant portion of the political class, insists on calling children "trans." They simply point out that this is a misconception, since science itself dictates that "most children and adolescents whose thoughts and feelings do not align with their biological sex will resolve those mental incongruencies after experiencing the normal developmental process of puberty."

In view of this, the medical professionals are blunt when it comes to calling for an end to the savage medical procedures against children, remembering that in no case can their consent justify hormones or mutilation:

Responsible informed consent is not possible in light of extremely limited long-term follow-up studies of interventions, and the immature, often impulsive, nature of the adolescent brain. The adolescent brain’s prefrontal cortex is immature and is limited in its ability to strategize, problem solve and make emotionally laden decisions that have life-long consequences.

The professionals conclude their manifesto with a criticism of the hospitals and clinics that carry out these attacks against children, remembering that they base their procedures on the indications of organizations with dubious credibility that endanger the health of children:

Sex-trait modification or “Gender affirming” clinics in the United States base their treatments upon the “Standards of Care” developed by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH). However, the foundation of WPATH guidelines is demonstrably flawed and pediatric patients can be harmed when subjected to those protocols.

Sterilization, depression, suicide... Stop the madness!

The doctors point out that there are serious long-term risks associated with gender transitions, puberty blockers, masculinizing or feminizing hormones, and surgeries.

On the contrary, they remind that "Evidence-based medical research now demonstrates there is little to no benefit from any or all suggested 'gender affirming' interventions for adolescents experiencing Gender Dysphoria." The risks, however, are evident: from sterility to untreated mental health problems that often lead to suicide.

For all these reasons, medical professionals point out that "psychotherapy for underlying mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and autism, as well as prior emotional trauma or abuse should be the first line of treatment for these vulnerable children experiencing discomfort with their biological sex."

The signatories of the statement regret that despite all the evidence showing that gender-affirming treatments are harmful, and despite the fact that the adolescent brain is known to be immature, professional medical organizations in the United States continue to promote these interventions. Not only that, they expressed their discomfort by remembering that these professional medical organizations are against any legislation to protect children from harmful medical treatment.

For this reason, doctors are calling to stop this trans madness. They are doing so by appealing to the country's main professional medical organizations and the political class that promotes the harmful gender ideology:

We, the undersigned, call upon the medical professional organizations of the United States, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Endocrine Society, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry to follow the science and their European professional colleagues and immediately stop the promotion of social affirmation, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for children and adolescents who experience distress over their biological sex. Instead, these organizations should recommend comprehensive evaluations and therapies aimed at identifying and addressing underlying psychological co-morbidities and neurodiversity that often predispose to and accompany gender dysphoria. We also encourage the physicians who are members of these professional organizations to contact their leadership and urge them to adhere to the evidence-based research now available.