The US reaction to Israel's response against Iran: "Joe Biden is irrelevant"

One of the reported explosions was in the major city of Isfahan in central Iran where the Iranian theocracy stores 60% of its enriched uranium.

In response to the attacks received on April 14, Israel attacked Iran with missiles on Thursday night. Specifically, the Jewish state targeted the city of Isfahan, where the Iranian theocracy stores 60% of its enriched uranium. Minutes later, some US officials commented on the defense of the government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Bibi had hinted at the Israeli response in recent days, assuring that "the State of Israel will do whatever is necessary to defend itself," despite the recommendations of countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom.

In addition to the explosions in Isfahan, explosions were heard in Iraq and Syria, although it was not confirmed whether or not they were related to Israeli retaliation.

In response, the Iranian regime suspended flights over Isfahan, Shiraz, and Tehran and closed airports on the fly. Iranian state media reported that Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport had canceled all flights, and travelers were advised to leave the facilities immediately.

Reactions in the United States

The first official to react publicly was Marco Rubio (R-FL). The Republican senator from Florida, who is being floated as a possible vice-presidential candidate for Donald Trump, expressed himself on his X account, formerly Twitter.

"Israel has the ability to conduct strikes against targets inside Iran without entering Iranian air space from aircraft over Syrian and Iraqi airspace," he wrote.

In turn, he joked about the birthday of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, which precisely coincided with the Israeli retaliation. "I heard that Ali Khamenei is having fun today on his birthday," he added.

Another reaction came from Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC), who justified Israel's attack and also took the opportunity to take aim at Joe Biden.

"Hamas killed innocent civilians and babies and still have American hostages. Israel has a score to settle. But the bigger message tonight is Iran stepped up its attacks on Israel because of a weak White House. It’s almost as if Joe Biden is completely and totally irrelevant," the Republican said, also on X.

News in development...