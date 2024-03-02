World

The United States begins dropping humanitarian aid in Gaza from military planes

President Biden says the operation, which will last weeks, will serve to assist "innocent people … caught in a terrible war unable to feed their families."

Imagen de archivo de un avión
File image of a US Air Force C-130 aircraft (US Air Force).
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
March 2, 2024
1 minute read

The United States began dropping humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip by air this Saturday. According to official statements, the air operation will last several weeks.

The United States Central Command reported that the operation had been coordinated with the Royal Jordanian Air Force. As detailed, teams specialized in air delivery of supplies dropped packages from C-130 planes between 3 and 5 p.m., local time.

In total, the American team dumped more than 38,000 meals. A confidential source from the command informed AFP that they were distributed in 66 packages, none containing pork.

President Biden had announced on Friday that air deliveries of humanitarian aid would be carried out to alleviate hunger in Gaza.

"Innocent people got caught in a terrible war unable to feed their families and you saw the response when they tried to get aid," said the Democratic president. "But we need to do more, and the United States will do more."

The announcement raised questions about the logistics of the operation, such as the amount of aid that could be delivered from a military plane. According to estimates by The Wall Street Journal, one aircraft has the capacity to transport the same supplies that would fit in up to four trucks. Gaza could receive more than 250 trucks per day.

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen de archivo de unas velas de plegaria encendidas dentro de una iglesia.

'Killed Civilians, Raped Girls and Looted Homes': The Persecution of Christians, January 2024

El presidente de Argentina, Javier Milei, en el CPAC 2024.

Milei, against inclusive language: a victory for common sense, a defeat for the progressive agenda

Ronald Ojeda

The dissident Venezuelan lieutenant kidnapped from his apartment in Santiago was murdered, confirms the Chilean Prosecutor's Office

Javier Milei

"More capitalism and freedom": Milei clarified his vision in a historic speech before the Argentine Congress

Haiti plunged into a wave of violence: Kenya and Benin will intervene to contain the gangs

Javier Milei- Diana Mondino

Serious accusation by Argentina's foreign minister: She claims that there are agents from Cuba and Venezuela trying to "remove" Milei from office

Biden anuncia que en los próximos días lanzará ayuda por aire a Gaza

The United States announces that in the coming days it will send aid by air to Gaza

El ejército israelí dentro de un recinto evacuado de las Naciones Unidas en la ciudad de Gaza

EU resumes funding to UNRWA with $50 million despite Hamas ties

Nicolás Maduro

International Criminal Court resumes investigation against the Nicolás Maduro regime for crimes against humanity