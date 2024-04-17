World

The United States and its allies are discussing options ‘both inside and outside the UN’ to monitor North Korea's nuclear weapons

Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield met with South Korea's foreign minister and discussed "unspecified next steps to ensure continued reporting" of the North Korean regime's weapons development.

La embajadora ante las Naciones Unidas, Linda Thomas-Greenfield,
La embajadora ante las Naciones Unidas, Linda Thomas-Greenfield (Cordon Press).
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
April 17, 2024
1 minute read

Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield reported that the United States and its allies are in constant discussions "both inside and outside the U.N." with the aim of creating new systems to monitor the program of North Korea's nuclear weapons.

At a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, the ambassador declared that she "hopes to collaborate with both the Republic of Korea and Japan, but also with like-minded countries, to try to develop options both inside and outside the U.N."

The ambassador referred to the U.N. resolution vetoed by Russia last month. With Moscow's refusal, monitoring by U.N. experts of Security Council sanctions against North Korea was abolished:

The point here is that we cannot allow the work that the expert panel was doing to lapse.

Russia and China will continue to try to block international efforts

Thomas-Greenfield met with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and discussed "unspecified next steps to ensure a continuation of independent and accurate reporting" on North Korea's nuclear weapons development. However, no further details about the talks were provided.

Thomas-Greenfield stated that Russia and China will continue to try to block international efforts to maintain U.N. sanctions against North Korea.

I don't expect them to cooperate or agree with any efforts we make to find another way, but that won't stop us from finding that way in the future.

The ambassador also answered questions about tensions in the Middle East. She assured that approving Palestine's request to be a full member of the U.N. would not contribute to finding a solution to the conflict:

President Biden has said categorically that we support a two-state solution to address the situation in the Middle East, where the Palestinians will have a state of their own and Israel will be secure in its state, and we are working on the ground to reach that agreement as quickly as possible. ... We do not see that a resolution in the Security Council will necessarily take us to a place where we can find a two-state solution in the future.

Topics:

Recommendation

Señor muerto en el banco

Brazil: woman takes her uncle's dead body to bank to try to withdraw R$17,000

Un taxi circula por una calle inundada tras las fuertes lluvias caídas en Dubai la madrugada del 17 de abril de 2024. Dubai, el centro financiero de Oriente Medio, ha quedado paralizado por las lluvias torrenciales que provocaron inundaciones en los EAU y Bahréin y dejaron 18 muertos en Omán los días 14 y 15 de abril.

Dubai collapses under flooding after historic rains

La Administración Biden entregó a un militar venezolano solicitante de asilo al dictador Nicolás Maduro

A group of senior Republican senators demand that Biden keep his word and reimpose oil sanctions on the Maduro regime

Jake Sullivan

The Biden administration is preparing to sanction Iran with the aim of “degrading” its war capacity

Dos hombres fumando un cigarrillo en una calle parisina

UK Parliament passes bill that would ban the sale of cigarettes to those born after 2009

Venezuela: el dictador Maduro ordena una “acción defensiva” en el Atlántico ante la llegada de un buque de guerra británico para resguardar a Guyana

Maduro closes embassy in Quito following Ecuadorian police raid on Mexican Embassy

El Centro de Recursos de Matamoros en México distribuye folletos que pide a los migrantes que "voten por el presidente Biden"

The Resource Center Matamoros in Mexico is handing out flyers asking migrants to "vote for President Biden"

La policía impidiendo la entrada a la Natcon en Bruselas

Orbán, Farage, Zemmour and Braverman protest the sabotaging of their international conservative conference

Auto de policía argentina.

Argentina intensifies border controls due to threat from Iran and Hezbollah