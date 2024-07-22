Lula is frightened by Maduro's words about a 'bloodbath' in Venezuela

Published by Verified by 22 de julio, 2024

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Monday that he was frightened by the warnings from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who said that an opposition victory in Sunday's elections would result in a "bloodbath."

"I was frightened by Maduro's statements, that if he loses the election there will be a bloodbath. Whoever loses the election is bathed in votes, not blood," said the Brazilian president about his ally during a press conference with international agencies in Brasilia.

Lula hopes that the U.S. election will be 'civilized' after Biden's withdrawal

Along with this, the Brazilian president assured after Joe Biden's resignation from his candidacy that he hopes the U.S. election occurs in the "most civilized way possible."

"Whether [the winner] is a Democratic candidate, whether it is [Republican Donald] Trump, our relationship will be a civilized relationship between two important countries. ... I hope that the dispute takes place in the most civilized way possible, that there are no low blows, I hope that nothing happens that could put the symbol of democracy at risk," Lula said during his meeting with international press agencies in Brasilia.

The Democratic Party has promised a "transparent and orderly process" to replace the 81-year-old president, who on Sunday withdrew his name from the Nov. 5 election.

Doubts about his health and his ability to beat Trump at the polls caused him to throw in the towel with just over three months to go before the presidential election.

Democrats must now choose a new candidate at the party convention that will be held in Chicago starting Aug. 19. But they may not wait for that date.

The favorite to take Biden's place as nominee is Vice President Kamala Harris, who is receiving major endorsements within the Democratic Party, such as that of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.