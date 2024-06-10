World

The U.N. Security Council supports the U.S. plan for a ceasefire in Gaza

The approved resolution coincides with Antony Blinken's visit to the Middle East.

EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
June 10, 2024
This Monday, June 10, the United Nations Security Council endorsed the United States' gradual plan to end the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The adoption of the resolution is an important step in the search for a ceasefire in Gaza that would allow the release of Israeli hostages and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. It was approved by a 14-0 vote despite Russia abstaining.

Following the adoption of the resolution, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated that the Security Council sent a clear message to Hamas, which apparently would be willing to cooperate with the plan drawn up by the United States, as reported by France 24.

"This resolution sent a very clear, strong, unified message to Hamas that they accept the cease-fire deal that we put on the table and end this war immediately. Accept the deal, release the hostages, more aid will flow into Palestinians, and the cease-fire will continue as long as negotiations will continue," the diplomat told "All Things Considered" NPR.

According to U.S. officials, Israel also privately approved the gradual plan to achieve the ceasefire, a position that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not officially confirmed.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield was asked why Netanyahu has not made his position publicly on Washington's plan. The diplomat refrained from giving details but assured the Israeli state approved the proposal.

"He hasn't said it, for reasons that I am not… that I can't get into here," Thomas-Greenfield told NPR.

Later, he commented that the conversations between Netanyahu, President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have "been clear that they accept this resolution, they are ready to move forward, they want to see the hostages released, and they want to see peace occur along their borders. And they are working with us on this."

In short, the latest steps taken by the United States, Israel, and the United Nations will be decisive in achieving a ceasefire.

The resolution also coincides with Antony Blinken's visit to the Middle East, where the secretary of state held important meetings in Egypt and Israel in search of a ceasefire.

During his visit, Blinken asked countries to urge Hamas to accept the deal.

"If you want a cease-fire, press Hamas to say yes. If you want to alleviate the terrible suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, press Hamas to say yes. If you want to get all the hostages home, press Hamas to say yes," Blinken declared in Cairo early on Monday.

