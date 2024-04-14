The toll of the Iranian attack: Israel confirms that it intercepted more than 200 drones, ballistic and cruise missiles that only caused minor damage to a military base

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari also reported that a girl was wounded but is expected to recover.

Israel confirmed early Sunday that its defense systems intercepted most of the drones, ballistic and cruise missiles launched by Iran during its unprecedented attack against the Jewish State.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari reported that Iran launched more than 200 drones and missiles against Israel, and only some of the drones and missiles "caused minor damage to a military base in the south of the country."

ACTUALIZACIÓN DE LAS FDI: En total más de 200 proyectiles disparados desde Irán hacia Israel, la mayoría fueron interceptados. "Las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel están haciendo y harán todo lo que sea necesario para proteger la seguridad de los ciudadanos de Israel". pic.twitter.com/vrbmEmCR6v — Israel en Español (@IsraelinSpanish) April 14, 2024

The spokesperson also reported that a girl had been injured in Negev as a result of the attacks but is expected to recover.

"This is a serious and dangerous escalation," warned Hagari, who also assured that the defenses of Israel and its allies continue "to intercept planes and cruise missiles heading towards Israeli territory: the event is not over yet."

"Together with our partners, the Israel Defense Forces are operating in full force to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel. This is a mission that we are determined and willing to fulfill," said the spokesperson.

On the toll of the attack, The New York Times reported that two senior U.S. officials said the preliminary assessment indicated that the damage to Israel was relatively limited given the massive and unprecedented scale of the attack.

According to the Times of Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom and Jordan helped stop the Iranian drones and missiles.

At the time of this article's publication, 4:45 a.m. local time, rocket sirens are sounding in Gonen, a small community between eastern Galilee and Golan Heights.

This is the third attack in just over an hour after low-level fire resumed in the north of the country.