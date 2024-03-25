The student Kaylee Gain who was brutally beaten by a 15-year-old girl in Missouri is out of the ICU and recovering

The teenager suffered a fractured skull and brain swelling as a result of a violent fight that was recorded and later spread on social media.

Kaylee Gain, a 16-year-old teenager who was the victim of a violent attack on March 8 near her high school in St. Louis, Missouri, is now recovering and has managed to start breathing on her own, her family announced. The student suffered a fractured skull and brain swelling as a result of the brutal beating during an altercation.

After almost two weeks in the intensive care unit (ICU), Kaylee's family announced that the young woman could now breathe on her own and that she was transferred out of the ICU.

"We are so happy and blessed to announce that Kaylee is now stable, breathing on her own, and was moved out of the ICU. She still has an incredibly long journey ahead of her but she is strong," April Nordstrom, the victim's mother, stated.

The teen's family launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the costs of Kaylee's care and recovery. So far, they have received donations totaling nearly $400,000, including a notable $10,000 contribution from billionaire investor Bill Ackman.

The fight

The attack occurred on March 8, around 2:30 p.m., near Hazelwood East High School, where St. Louis police found Kaylee with a head injury.

The fight was captured on video and went viral on social media. The video shows a young woman pushing Kaylee to the ground and hitting her head against the concrete while a group of people watched. Despite the attempts of bystanders to stop the fight, several of them fought each other.

The Hazelwood School District mentioned that it is a tragedy when a child ends up injured and added that it will offer additional emotional help from the crisis and support team to those who need it.



The attacker

After the attack, police in St. Louis announced the arrest of a 15-year-old girl, whose identity remains anonymous due to her status as a minor. The teenager is currently in custody, and it is being evaluated whether she will face charges as an adult.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey requested that the teenager be tried as an adult. However, the Juvenile Court makes the final decision.

Following the arrest, the teen's aunt created a Change.org petition addressed to Rick Gaines, the director of Juvenile Affairs, requesting that the teen not be charged as an adult. The application claims that the girl is an outstanding student on the honor roll and was defending herself from harassment and intimidation.

The petition states, "We ask that the Juvenile Court use a combination of Restorative Justice and Rehabilitation methods instead of only using punitive measures to address the harm that occurred." As of March 24, it has amassed over 800 signatures.

The defendant's family also started a GoFundMe campaign to cover the young woman's legal expenses, but the page was removed for alleged violation of the terms of service.