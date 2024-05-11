Society

The strongest geomagnetic storm in 20 years fills the country's skies with auroras

Authorities warn that there could be blackouts and interruptions in communications.

Las auroras boreales iluminan el cielo nocturno a lo largo de una carretera al norte de San Francisco en Middletown, California, el 11 de mayo de 2024.
(AFP)
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
May 11, 2024
2 minutes read

The Space Weather Prediction Center classified this weekend's geomagnetic storm as "extreme." With Friday's rating, it is the first Category 5 storm since October 2003.

On Friday night, different parts of the country were lit up with northern lights, including cities like Chester, South Carolina, and towns like Metuchen, New Jersey. The same thing happened in northern Europe and in countries in the southern hemisphere such as Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.

Mathew Owens, a professor of space physics at the University of Reading, in the United Kingdom said, "Go outside tonight and look would be my advice because if you see the aurora, it's quite a spectacular thing." Those who did not see the auroras on Friday night may be able to see them over the next two nights (although with less intensity).

For improved visibility of the auroras, experts recommend heading to locations with minimal light pollution, away from the bright artificial lights found in densely populated areas. Additionally, they advise capturing photographs or videos of the sky even if the auroras are not visible to the naked eye, as the sensors in cameras and recording devices are more sensitive than they human eye and can detect faint auroral activity more effectively.

On a clear day, sunspots could be observed but be sure to use eye protection.

All of the above depends on your geographical coordinates, other weather conditions (such as cloud cover at night) and the intensity of the geomagnetic storm.

Warnings

The most powerful solar storm in 20 years comes with risks. The last time such a phenomenon occurred, there were blackouts in Sweden and the energy infrastructure in South Africa was damaged.

Magnetic fields could cause blackouts. High-frequency radio communications and GPS systems (as well as the natural compass of some animals, such as pigeons) may also be affected.

Elon Musk reported that his company Starlink's satellites in orbit (about 7,500) are "under a lot of pressure," but are "holding up so far."

The government announced earlier this week that different agencies and departments are working together to respond to possible impacts, The authorities recommended that the population take precautions in case blackouts occur. They recommend keeping flashlights and radios on hand.

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen de defund police pintado en el suelo.

The never-ending crisis: There are no police officers where they are needed the most

Drugs, fentanyl, pills

Seattle announces creation of center to treat fentanyl overdoses

Imagen de archivo de una modelo joven posando contra una pared.

Generation Z’s existential crisis: No money, no future projects

Situación meteorológica en Florida

Storms continue to wreak havoc, leaving one person dead in Florida

NYPD releases new photos of attacker who strangled and raped woman between two cars in the Bronx

NYPD releases new photos of attacker who strangled and raped a woman between two cars in the Bronx

Policía desmantela el campamento antiisraelíes en Pensilvania

Police dismantle anti-Israeli vandal encampment at University of Pennsylvania

Imagen de archivo del cantante Justin Bieber con su esposa Hailey Bieber caminando juntos hacia una cafetería en Tribeca, Nueva York, NY el 24 de enero de 2023.

Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting their first baby

Martha E. Pollack habla durante una reunión de la Junta de Regentes de la Universidad de Michigan el jueves 18 de diciembre de 2014.

The president of Cornell University resigns amid violent antisemitic protests on campus

Campamento de migrantes en Denver

'Culturally appropriate' food and unlimited showers: The demands of a group of migrants at Denver City Hall