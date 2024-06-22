Society

Paul Pelosi's attacker found guilty in California on five additional charges for the attack in 2022

David DePape now faces the possibility of life in state prison once he completes his federal sentence.

La ex presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos, Nancy Pelosi, y su esposo Paul Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi (Michael Tran / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
June 22, 2024
1 minute read

David DePape, Paul Pelosi's attacker, was found guilty of five felonies brought by the state of California in connection with his attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband in 2022.

Although DePape was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison for the attempted kidnapping of a federal official and the assault of an immediate family member of a federal official, he has now been charged with first-degree robbery, false imprisonment of an elderly man, threatening a relative of a public official, dissuading a witness and aggravated kidnapping. This latest conviction carries a sentence of life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

The state trial was marked by tense moments, especially when Judge Harry M. Dorfman dismissed three serious charges due to double jeopardy concerns with the federal case. However, the verdict finally marks the closure of a case that has resonated for its implications on political violence.

DePape, 44, broke into the then-House Speaker's home with a hammer, seeking to question her about conspiracy theories circulating on the Internet, including Pizzagate and QAnon. But upon entering the property, DePape found only Paul Pelosi.

When two police officers arrived at the property from a 911 call, DePape repeatedly hit the congresswoman's husband in the head with the hammer, causing a fractured skull and other injuries to his arm and hands.

During the trial, DePape never denied the facts. He admitted to having entered the residence and carrying out the attack on Paul Pelosi with the gavel. However, his defense attorney at the state trial, Adam Lipson, argued that conspiracy theories deeply influenced his client, who was suffering from mental illness at the time of the attack. Lipson tried to convince the jury that some charges had not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Pelosi family statement

After the ruling, the congresswoman's family reflected deep admiration and recognition of Paul Pelosi's bravery both during the attack and throughout his prolonged recovery, which spanned almost 20 months of intense physical and emotional challenges. They also stressed that his determination and resilience were evident in his testimony during the trial and his ability to overcome the difficult circumstances he faced since the initial incident.

The Pelosi family is grateful for the kind thoughts and prayers they continue to receive. Speaker Pelosi and her family will refrain from further substantive comment until sentencing is complete,” the statement said. 

Topics:

Recommendation

colegio

New Jersey school apologizes for teaching students that ISIS is a terrorist group

Fachada del Dell Children's Medical Center en Austin (Texas).

The nurse who disclosed that Texas Children's Hospital performed trans surgeries on minors at Texas Children's Hospital reports that she has been threatened by the FBI

El actor Taylor Wily.

'Hawaii Five-0' actor Taylor Wily dies

Kathy Hochul

New York prohibits social media platforms from using 'suggested content' algorithms on kids' accounts

Wikipedia (Lionel Bonaventure / AFP)

Wikipedia claims American Jewish organization ADL is “unreliable”

Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza detienen a 128 inmigrantes abandonados por traficantes en Tucson en 2018.

Biden administration boasts that the border situation is improving

Captura de pantalla de los dos inmigrantes venezolanos capturados por la muerte de Jocelyn Nungaray.

Police arrest two Venezuelan immigrants for the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray

Campamento pro palestino en la Universidad de Columbia

Alvin Bragg drops charges against pro-Hamas protesters arrested at Columbia University

Captura de imágenes de seguridad de los saqueos y mugshot de Meatball.

Woke influencer 'Meatball' sentenced to five years of probation for participating in a wave of looting