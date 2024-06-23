10 people wounded during mass shooting in Short North, Ohio

Early this Sunday morning, a shooting in Short North area of ​​Columbus, Ohio, left ten men injured, one of them in critical condition. The victims, aged between 16 and 27, were attacked in the 1100 block of North High Street, an area known for art and a thriving nightlife.

According to Columbus Police Sergeant Joe Albert, six of the victims were found at the scene, while the other four were taken to local hospitals. Despite the seriousness of the situation, authorities hope that all victims will survive.

Following the shooting, police followed a white Honda Civic that left the scene with at least two people inside. However, officers lost track of the vehicle after a chase on the highway. The authorities are working to identify those responsible and understand the motivation leading to this violent event.

Detectives need your help locating this vehicle involved in a shooting this morning in the 1100 blk of N. High St., where 10 people were shot. The vehicle is believed to be a white, 4-door Honda Civic with tinted windows. pic.twitter.com/FpWYiVEDPu — Columbus Division of Police (@ColumbusPolice) June 23, 2024

Sergeant Albert announced that the shooter was wearing all-black clothing and did not rule out the possibility that more than one person had discharged a firearm. Dozens of bullet casings were found at the scene of the shooting which are proof of the intensity of the attack. "We have at least one community camera here and we're gonna go through every bit of evidence," Albert said.

Mayor's statement

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther issued a statement condemning the gun violence in Short North. "The gun violence that occurred early this morning in Short North is outrageous, it’s unacceptable, and it must stop," Ginther said. Despite the events, the mayor assured the community that the Short North remains a safe area but emphasized the need to improve safety in all neighborhoods.

Ginther called on the community to collaborate with authorities by providing information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrator. In addition, he highlighted the importance of parental supervision and establishing curfews in homes. The mayor also urged the state and federal governments to take stronger steps to keep guns out of the hands of violent criminals.