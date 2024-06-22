Society

Three dead and 10 injured after mass shooting outside grocery store in Arkansas

Authorities have already arrested the alleged shooter after an exchange of bullets with the State Police.

(Youtube-LiveNOW from FOX)
SABRINA MARTIN
June 22, 2024
This Friday morning, a shooting outside the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, left a devastating toll of three people dead and at least ten injured, according to local authorities.

The alleged shooter was arrested after an exchange of gunfire with the State Police, who managed to neutralize him without putting his life at risk. Before his capture, the man injured eight civilians, whose conditions ranged from minor to critical. Among the injured are also two law enforcement officers, who, Mike Hagar, director and secretary of Public Safety of the Arkansas State Police, confirmed in a press conference, are not in danger of life.

The shooting, which occurred around 11:30 a.m., prompted an immediate response from multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency services in the area. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and confusion as victims were evacuated from the scene.

“Multiple agencies were down here trying to figure out what was going on. We saw policemen running around the pharmacy, which is right next door to the Mad Butcher. It was pretty hectic," said a person who works in front of the scene of the shooting.

Odis Allen, a decades-long Fordyce resident, expressed shock: "I never saw something like this happen in Fordyce, Arkansas."

Meanwhile, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement via social media, showing her support and gratitude to authorities and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. "My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this," she said.

The incident has deeply shocked the community of Fordyce, a town of about 3,200 people located about 65 miles south of Little Rock.

At the time of writing this article, the authorities have not revealed the identities of the deceased or the injured, nor has information been given about the possible motives that led the man to commit this tragic act.

