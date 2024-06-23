White House draws criticism from GOP for 'pathetic' statement after the deaths of Rachel Morin and Jocelyn Nungaray

As Republicans highlighted, the White House cabinet forgot to mention that the murderers of both were illegal immigrants.

The White House drew criticism from various members of the Republican Party for its "pathetic" statement following the deaths of Rachel Morin and Jocelyn Nungaray. Both murders were solved this month, but the words from the U.S. president's office about these crimes were, in the eyes of the GOP, a "disgrace."

First, Joe Biden's team forgot to mention that the killers of both women entered the country illegally. Víctor Antonio Martínez Hernández, 23 years old and a native of El Salvador, was the alleged culprit in the death of Rachel Morin. The 37-year-old woman was raped and murdered on a hiking trail in Maryland in August 2023. Almost a year later, authorities managed to arrest Martínez Hernández, a migrant who entered the country illegally and who was accused of the crime.

The murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was more recent. The little girl's body was found last Monday near a stream in Houston. Four days later, Venezuelans Johan José Rangel Martínez, 21, and Franklin José Peña Ramos, 26, were arrested. Both immigrants were charged with the crime.

The White House soon commented on the arrests. However, it forgot to mention a fact that was especially relevant for Republicans: the three defendants had entered the United States illegally. This sparked criticism from Kim George, Republican congressional candidate in Arkansas, who called the government's words "pathetic":

Pathetic. Weak leadership is to blame for these senseless deaths. Nothing can be said to change what happened, but the families deserve better. They deserve #justice.#SecureTheBorderNow — Kim George for Arizona (@KimGeorgeForAZ) June 21, 2024

Donald Trump's presidential campaign soon joined the criticism. The profile called Trump War Room that Trump's team has on X posted a message assuring that President Joe Biden is a "disgrace":

Crooked Joe Biden is a disgrace. The brutal murders of these Americans is on the hands of Biden — and the evil Biden migrants he released into our country. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 21, 2024

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) also criticized the statement made by the White House. Like Trump's campaign team, the Republican also demanded that authorities "secure our border NOW," referring again to the crimes committed by illegal migrants:

A mother of 5 was brutally murdered by an illegal alien. Yet another American family is destroyed by Joe Biden's open border. We MUST secure our border NOW. — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) June 17, 2024

Meanwhile, according to Fox News, the White House limited itself to sending its condolences to the families of both victims, ensuring that anyone must answer before the law, The statement did not offer further comments since, as stated on both occasions, "we cannot comment on active law enforcement cases."