Border Crisis: Authorities seized 30 tons of fentanyl during Biden's term

Officers seized 2,312 pounds in May, the highest figure of the year.

Píldoras de fentanilo incautadas por agentes del Servicio de Aduanas y Protección de Fronteras de Estados Unidos en el puerto de Mariposa, en Nogales (Arizona). Las pastillas, junto con polvo de fentanilo, heroína de alquitrán negro y metanfetaminas, estaban ocultas en la rueda de repuesto de un vehículo que intentaba entrar en EE.UU. desde México, el 6 de noviembre de 2023. Foto de la CBP por Jerry Glaser.
(U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Flickr)
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
June 22, 2024
So far this year, border agents have intercepted 13,768 pounds of fentanyl at the country's various border points, including coastal regions, according to Border Patrol data.

After a slight decrease in April, seizures of the synthetic opioid accelerated in May to reach the highest figure in 2024. The data from last month, the most recent on record, is still far, however, from the peak during the Biden administration, which was 3,220 pounds in April of last year.

Of the total 2,356 pounds seized in May, 2,312 were found at the southern border.

Screenshot of the CBP website with data on fentanyl seizures since 2021 (CBP). (Available at: https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/stats/drug-seizure-statistics)
Fentanyl seizures since 2021 (CBP - Voz Media).

With this latest data from CBP, seizures since Joe Biden began his term in the White House reached 63,483 pounds, or 28.8 tons.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) described these figures as "alarming." It also highlighted that although the number of seizures was high, "much more [is] getting through." Specifically, it highlighted that it is possible to intercept only between 5% and 10% of the illicit substances that enter the country.

The RNC also noted that "roughly 30.3 tons of fentanyl have crossed the southern border" during Biden's term, which it claims is enough to kill about 13.8 billion people.

