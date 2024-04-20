The Nicolás Maduro regime detains a Colombian congressman for several hours who traveled to participate in the dialogues with the ELN

The Venezuelan authorities will not allow the Colombian opposition congressman José Jaime Uscátegui into the country. He arrived in Caracas this Friday to carry out a political observation of the peace process with the National Liberation Army (ELN). However, according to his communications team, Uscátegui’s status has been unknown since then.

Shortly after arriving at the Venezuelan International Airport, the Colombian congressman contacted his team around 3:15 in the afternoon to inform them that he had been detained and that they had prevented him from entering the country.

“Please find out, because I am here with Immigration, and they tell me I can’t enter. What do I have to do?” Uscátegui asked during the released recording of his call to his team. “If I am a diplomat, Why? I have an official passport, please,” he added shortly before reporting that they were forcing him to put down the phone and end the call.

🚨 IMPORTANTE: El equipo de comunicaciones del Representante Uscátegui le informa a la opinión pública que, en un viaje realizado hoy a Venezuela como observador de los diálogos con el ELN, el régimen evitó su entrada al país y en este momento se encuentra incomunicado.… pic.twitter.com/NT3jgzpoKq — Jose Jaime Uscátegui (@jjUscategui) April 19, 2024

Given this situation, the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that it launched its diplomatic and consular channels to provide assistance to the congressman and guarantee his rights.

The Ministry explained in a statement that the foreign minister in charge, Luis Gilberto Murillo, communicated with his Venezuelan counterpart, Yvan Gil, expressing his concern about the decision and requesting clarity about the facts.

1️⃣ Desde el momento en que el Gobierno colombiano se enteró de la situación, activó los canales diplomáticos y consulares para asistir al representante y garantizar sus derechos. — Presidencia Colombia 🇨🇴 (@infopresidencia) April 19, 2024

“Ambassador Milton R “ngifo and the Colombian consul in Caracas, Fulvia Benavides, are carrying out the corresponding consular procedures to resolve this situation promptly,” he added.

3️⃣ El embajador Milton Rengifo y la Cónsul de Colombia en Caracas, Fulvia Benavides, están llevando a cabo las gestiones consulares correspondientes para resolver esta situación con prontitud. 🔗 https://t.co/Vp6dqOgO35 — Presidencia Colombia 🇨🇴 (@infopresidencia) April 19, 2024

However, until now no more information has been offered about the reasons that could have led to the representative being denied entry.

According to Uscátegui’s communications team, the Venezuelan authorities took the congressman’s phone and his passport and kept him in a room.

Hasta este momento, la única información que tenemos es que al Representante Uscátegui le fue retirado su teléfono y su pasaporte para después retenerlo en una habitación. Equipo de comunicaciones. — Jose Jaime Uscátegui (@jjUscategui) April 19, 2024

“It has been more than 4 hours since Representative Uscátegui was detained without knowing with certainty his status in Caracas,” denounced the congressman’s team.