The Chinese Army surrounds Taiwan in "punishment" military exercises

Beijing assures that it is a movement in response to the "separatist acts" on the island after the inauguration of the new president.

Un miembro de la Guardia Costera de Taiwán vigila los movimientos de un buque de guerra chino.
May 23, 2024
The Chinese Army surrounded Taiwan in what it announced will be two days of "strongly punishing" military exercises in response to the island's "separatist acts" with the inauguration of its new president, Lai Ching-te, last Monday. Taiwanese military authorities responded by mobilizing maritime, air and land forces to "defend freedom" in the face of what they described as "irrational actions and provocations that undermine regional peace and stability."

Exercises including ship and aircraft approaches towards Taiwan

The Chinese news agency Xinhuan reported that "the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) began joint military exercises called Joint Sword 2024A on Thursday at 7:45 a.m., around the island of Taiwan." A movement that would develop in "the Taiwan Strait, the north, south and east of the island of Taiwan, as well as the areas around the islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu and Dongyin" and in which "military services, including the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the Rocket Force of the Theater Command."

According to Chinese Army spokesperson Li Xi, Joint Sword focuses on "joint sea-air combat readiness patrolling, joint takeover and comprehensive control of the battlefield, and joint precision strikes against key targets." Part of the tests include "the approach of ships and aircraft toward the island of Taiwan and integrated operations inside and outside the island chain to test the actual joint combat capabilities of the command forces."

Li noted that this is a "strong punishment" for the "separatist acts of Taiwanese independence forces" and as a "severe warning" against interference and provocation by external forces.

Taiwan warns that regional stability is in danger

For their part, the Taiwanese authorities deployed land, sea and air forces to "defend freedom" in the face of this "provocation" by Beijing. On its X account, the Ministry of Defense condemned the Chinese move, which "endangers regional peace and stability" and announced that they are prepared "with firm will and restraint." We do not seek conflict, but we will not be intimidated by any. "We have the confidence necessary to safeguard our national security."

