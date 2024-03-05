World

The Chilean prosecutor's office links the Aragua Train with the murder of Ronald Ojeda

The only detainee so far, a 17-year-old teenager, was admitted to a juvenile center.

Ronald Ojeda
Ronald Ojeda (Youtube- CHV Noticias)
ISRAEL DURO
March 5, 2024
1 minute read

The coordinating regional prosecutor for the Organized Crime and Homicides team, Héctor Barros, claimed that ongoing investigations link the Aragua Train with the kidnapping and murder of former Venezuelan lieutenant Ronald Ojeda. Likewise, the 17-year-old teenager arrested for his alleged participation in the events has been admitted to a juvenile detention center while the investigation continues.

In statements to the media reported by El Nuevo Herald, Barros reported on the latest developments in the Chilean authorities' investigation, which indicates that "there is a transnational organization operating in this kidnapping linked to organized crime," and that it is probably the criminal group from Venezuela.

We have carried out a series of procedures to establish the participation of each of the accused, with the complexities that this means in a context of organized transnational crime, linked mainly to the Aragua Train, which has been committing different crimes such as kidnapping.

The prosecutor also pointed out that the court "proved the accused participated by 'providing cover in the vicinity of the victim's home.'" In addition, the court has allocated 60 days to continue the investigation and confirmed that the search continues for two other suspects, who have already been identified because they played a "very important role in the events." According to Barros, both “directly participated in the kidnapping inside the building and in the victim's apartment.”

Ojeda's family believes that it was "an order"

Juan Carlos Maríquez, a lawyer representing the victim's family, pointed out that "the alleged criminal organization was carrying out an assignment" and claimed that "there is no indication that Ojeda was linked to any illicit activity."

Topics:

Recommendation

Tropas españolas desfilan durante el desfile militar del Día de las Fuerzas Armadas en Granada el 3 de junio de 2022.

Spain: A military officer takes advantage of the trans law to get benefits in the Army

Bandera de Irán / AFP

Iran executed 834 people in 2023

Ricardo Martinelli, expresidente de Panamá entre 2009 y 2014.

Panama's Electoral Tribunal bans former President Martinelli's presidential candidacy

Polémica con Doritos por fichar al trans Samantha Hudson

Outrage with Doritos for signing a controversial trans artist who defended child abuse and called for family annihilation

Colombia's socialist president orders suspension of arms purchases from Israel, putting his country's security at risk

Juan Orlando Hernández

The first week of the trial against the former president of Honduras in New York: Explosive testimonies about bribes that involved 'El Chapo' Guzmán

A picture released by the Colombian Interpol shows Colombian-Italian former paramilitary chief Salvatore Mancuso (L) with a member of the forensic police upon his arrival at the El Dorado International Airport in Bogota

Colombian judge orders the release of Salvatore Mancuso, the dangerous drug trafficker whom Petro awarded as 'peace manager'

Hamás, Israel, Irán.

UN says Israeli women were raped, tortured by Hamas during Oct. 7 massacre

Imagen del Congreso de Francia votando sobre incluir el derecho al aborto en la Constitución el lunes, 4 de marzo de 2024. La votación fue aprobada.

France introduces the 'right' to abortion in its constitution