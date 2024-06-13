Tesla shareholders support $56-billion payment to Elon Musk

In an informal vote, shareholders approved the compensation, as well as moving the company's legal base from Delaware to Texas. The final decision will be made at the company's annual meeting.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that a $56-billion payment package has been backed by the company's shareholders. They also approved his plan to move the company's legal base to Texas.

Musk posted on his social network, X, showing the graphs with the results of the shareholder vote. However, this can change at any time as the official vote will be taken at their annual meeting.

Both Tesla shareholder resolutions are currently passing by wide margins! ♥️♥️ Thanks for your support!! ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/udf56VGQdo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 13, 2024

The $56 billion payment

The $56 billion package, if approved, would be the most expensive compensation in the nation's corporate history. In 2018, Musk agreed to become the company's CEO for 10 years and agreed with shareholders to allocate about $20.3 million as a form of payment to him, which based on his shares is estimated to be valued at $55 billion over a decade.

However, Delaware Court of Chancery Judge Kathaleen McCormick invalidated the package and ruled that it was unfair.