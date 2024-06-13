Economy

Tesla shareholders support $56-billion payment to Elon Musk

In an informal vote, shareholders approved the compensation, as well as moving the company's legal base from Delaware to Texas. The final decision will be made at the company's annual meeting.

Elon Musk llega a la ceremonia del Décimo Premio Breakthrough en el Academy Museum of Motion Pictures de Los Ángeles, California
(Étienne Laurent / AFP)
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
June 13, 2024
Less than a minute

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that a $56-billion payment package has been backed by the company's shareholders. They also approved his plan to move the company's legal base to Texas.

Musk posted on his social network, X, showing the graphs with the results of the shareholder vote. However, this can change at any time as the official vote will be taken at their annual meeting.

Both Tesla shareholder resolutions are currently passing by wide margins! Thanks for your support!!

The $56 billion payment

The $56 billion package, if approved, would be the most expensive compensation in the nation's corporate history. In 2018, Musk agreed to become the company's CEO for 10 years and agreed with shareholders to allocate about $20.3 million as a form of payment to him, which based on his shares is estimated to be valued at $55 billion over a decade.

However, Delaware Court of Chancery Judge Kathaleen McCormick invalidated the package and ruled that it was unfair.

Topics:

Recommendation

Sede del edificio de Paramount Global situado en Nueva York.

Goodbye to the merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media: Shari Redstone halts negotiations at the last minute

Logo de la empresa FedEx durante el torneo de golf que se celebró en Memphis en agosto de 2023.

Europe: FedEx to cut up to 2,000 jobs to reduce costs

Alimentación, comida, supermercado, inflación.

More than a quarter of Americans give up a plate of food a day due to high prices

Economía

Inflation only fell one-tenth in May and stood at 3.3%

Familia abrazada

The five most expensive states to raise a child

Wall Street

Wall Street sees stocks drop a day before the Fed announcement and release of inflation data

Personas esperando su turno para entrar a EEUU.

Immigrants lead the number of jobs added to the economy since 2019

Hispanic workers in California, in a file photo.

Hispanic Americans lose faith in Bidenomics

Parte de la estructura de acero del puente Francis Scott Key se encuentra encima del buque portacontenedores Dali después de que el puente colapsara en Baltimore

Baltimore Ship Canal reopens after bridge collapse