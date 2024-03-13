Teenager stabs soldier and security guard near Jerusalem

The minor, 15 years old, was killed by security forces guarding the checkpoint where the attack occurred.

Security forces guarding a checkpoint near Jerusalem killed a 15-year-old boy who had stabbed a Military Police soldier and a civilian security guard.

An armed civilian guard engaged the terrorist, and simultaneously, IDF forces neutralized him with gunfire. Two security personnel at the crossing were injured from stab wounds and were medically evacuated in mild to moderate condition, according to medical sources. — Israel Police (@israelpolice) March 13, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces reported the attack through its Hebrew X account, and confirmed that the soldier only received minor injuries, although she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

After the stabbing at the tunnel checkpoint, a fighter from the Erez battalion and a civilian security guard neutralized the terrorist. The IDF fighter there was slightly injured and was referred for medical treatment at a hospital, her family was informed.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the terrorist arrived at the entrance of the access tunnel from the Jerusalem area. When the security forces went to treat him, the teenager pulled out a hidden knife and began stabbing the members of the security forces who were at the scene.