World

King Charles III resumes his public agenda after cancer diagnosis

The British monarch, 75, was accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, on his visit to a cancer center in London.

El rey Carlos en su primera aparición pública tras ser diagnosticado con cáncer
(AFP)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 30, 2024
1 minute read

King Charles III officially reappeared publicly after being diagnosed with cancer. The monarch was received at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, a cancer treatment facility in London. The British head of state, 75, was accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla.

"At the doors of the center, the couple smiled and waved to the crowd and journalists before entering to talk with medical specialists, patients and their families," AFP reported.

The monarch was received at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Center | Cord Press
The monarch was received at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Center | Cord Press

In February, King Charles III of the United Kingdom was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing prostate surgery, according to the British royal family in a statement published on social media:

During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.

The British head of state, 75, was accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla | Cord Press
The British head of state, 75, was accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla | Cord Press

Buckingham Palace explained that the monarch began "schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties." Despite this recommendation, King Charles III "will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual"

Charles III assumed the British crown after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022. He was crowned months later, in May 2023, in a massive ceremony held at Westminster Abbey.

Recommendation

Mike Johnson

Congressmen warn the International Criminal Court of possible sanctions if it issues arrest warrants against Israeli officials

Colombian president Gustavo Petro during a ceremony

Colombia: The Attorney General's Office announces that it will request imprisonment for President Gustavo Petro's son

Las instalaciones de AstraZeneca para medicamentos biológicos en Södertälje

U.K.: AstraZeneca admits for the first time in court that its COVID-19 vaccine can cause fatal side effects

Verónica Silveri entrevista a Ariel Goldgewicht en Voz Media

Ariel Goldgewicht to Voz Media: 'Israel has lost the war of public opinion, young people are bombarded with false information'

La detención de Tareck El Aissami

Venezuela: Maduro's regime announces seizure of assets of his powerful former minister Tareck El Aissami

Sheryl Sandberg

'Screams Before Silence' documentary reveals details of Oct. 7 sex attacks

Imagen difundida por la Agencia Central de Noticias de Corea del Norte (KCNA) el 5 de enero de 2024 que muestra al líder norcoreano Kim Jong Un (C) inspeccionando una importante planta de producción de vehículos militares junto a su hija Ju Ae.

North Korea criticizes the United States for sending long-range missiles to Ukraine

El primer ministro escocés abandona la sala donde anunció su dimisión.

Humza Yousaf, Scotland's woke first minister, resigns

Elon Musk

Elon Musk travels to China to strengthen Tesla's position