King Charles III resumes his public agenda after cancer diagnosis

King Charles III officially reappeared publicly after being diagnosed with cancer. The monarch was received at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, a cancer treatment facility in London. The British head of state, 75, was accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla.

"At the doors of the center, the couple smiled and waved to the crowd and journalists before entering to talk with medical specialists, patients and their families," AFP reported.

In February, King Charles III of the United Kingdom was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing prostate surgery, according to the British royal family in a statement published on social media:

During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.

Buckingham Palace explained that the monarch began "schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties." Despite this recommendation, King Charles III "will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual"