Israeli police kill Turkish citizen who committed knife attack in Jerusalem

The deceased was a tourist who entered the country from Jordan, something uncommon among the isolated terrorist attacks that have occurred for decades in Israel.

Israeli police killed a man who stabbed an officer in Jerusalem on Tuesday. According to AFP, the attacker is a Turkish citizen who attacked a police officer with a knife in the old city of Jerusalem.

After neutralizing the attacker, the other police officers deployed at the scene alerted emergency services, who tended to the injured man and transferred him to a medical center. The police officer's health status is uncertain.

A Israeli 🇮🇱 police source said that the assailant in the stabbing attack near Herod's Gate in Jerusalem's Old City 🇵🇸 is a Turkish 🇹🇷 citizen who arrived in Israel from Jordan 🇯🇴 in the last 72 hours, most likely as a tourist The attack moderately wounded a 30-year-old police… pic.twitter.com/ieYZWSp1ll — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) April 30, 2024

According to other local sources, the attacker may have entered Israel in the last 72 hours, coming from neighboring Jordan with a tourist visa. There are some images of the attacker's passport on social media that confirm his identity.

The attack occurred near Herod's Gate, on a narrow street near a police station. The weapon used was a simple kitchen knife.

Stabbings in Jerusalem are common crimes that often target Israeli law enforcement. Israeli civilians are also victims of these attacks. They add to the car attacks and attacks with firearms committed by Palestinian terrorist groups against the Jewish population.

This case, however, is unusual because the attacker is not a Palestinian, but a foreigner.