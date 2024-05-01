Lloyd Austin says US troops in Gaza may return fire if attacked by Hamas

The defense secretary's warning came after Hamas threatened to attack US forces helping to build a floating dock to deliver humanitarian aid to the Strip.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the House of Representatives this past Tuesday that U.S. forces helping to build a floating dock to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip may return fire if attacked by Hamas.

Last month, Biden ordered the construction of this multi-million dollar structure intended to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid by sea. However, Hamas has publicly threatened to use force on anyone who approaches the area. According to The New York Post, jihadist leader Khalil al-Hayya threatened to attack any army at the dock: "We categorically reject any non-Palestinian presence in Gaza, whether at sea or on land, and we will deal with any military force present in these places, Israeli or otherwise... as an occupying power.”

Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin questioned Austin about whether putting U.S. forces under threat of attack would provoke a wider conflict. Slotkin explained that around 1,000 American soldiers were going to be working on the logistics of the dock and asked: “If we are shot at – if more artillery is shot at us – who is responding and with what operating procedures is that military responding?"