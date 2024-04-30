One child killed and at least five people injured in sword attack in London

Two police officers are in the hospital, and both will require surgery. The attacker, a 36-year-old man, is in custody.

Authorities reported that a 13-year-old boy died after being stabbed by a 36-year-old man with a sword. At least five other people were also injured in the incident. The suspect was arrested. Police Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell confirmed the information.

The attacker's motivations are unknown at this time. However, both the police and the prime minister rule out that it is a terrorist attack.

"My thoughts are with the injured, their families and the wider community as we all begin to come to terms with what has happened. I know that there is an understandable desire for answers and an explanation about what happened. Our investigation is in its very early stages and my officers are working to establish the full circumstances as a priority," Bell said in a statement released by police on social media.

Bell explained that two police officers are also in the hospital with stab wounds. Both will require surgery and have significant injuries, but they are not life-threatening.

It is with great sadness we can confirm following a serious incident in Hainault this morning a 13-year-old boy has died. Two members of the public and two police officers remain in hospital with significant injuries. 📰 Chief Supt Stuart Bell's Updatehttps://t.co/Nh6JXfZltL — Redbridge MPS (@MPSRedbridge) April 30, 2024

Bell highlighted that the suspect was shot with a Taser gun and arrested 22 minutes after the first call to police was received, shortly before 7 a.m.

"I want to reiterate that at present we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community, we are not looking for more suspects and this incident does not appear to be terror-related," Bell said.