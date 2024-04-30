World

Authorities locate the kidnapped Catholic bishop who tried to mediate between cartels in Mexico

The authorities did not reveal Bishop Salvador Rangel's state of health or how he was found.

Obispo Salvador Rangel
(Captura de pantalla El Heraldo México)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 30, 2024
Church officials reported that Bishop Salvador Rangel, known for having negotiated peace agreements with violent drug traffickers in the Mexican state of Guerrero, who was reported missing on Monday, was found alive.

The Mexican Episcopal Conference (CEM) reported on social media, "His Excellency Monsignor Salvador Rangel Mendoza, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Chilpancingo Chilapa, has been located and is at the Dr. José G. Parres General Hospital in the city of Cuernavaca part of the public health system of the State of Morelos in Cuernavaca."

The situation arises at a time of heightened tension during the country's elections. The organization Laboratorio Electoral indicated that Mexico has experienced an increase in political violence.

"Political violence and widespread violence in Mexico have seen serious increases in recent years. National organizations such as Data Cívica have also initiated monitoring processes to understand how the increase in violence has been having strong impacts on the democratic life of the country," said the non-governmental organization.

The information was confirmed by the state prosecutor of Morelos, Uriel Carmona. The prosecutor indicated that the bishop is currently with church leaders. 

"We are awaiting corroboration of his state of health, it seems that he is fine. Preliminarily, what we have is that it could have been an express kidnapping," Carmona told Milenio television station in statements picked up by AFP.

Meanwhile, there was no information about the bishop's health or how he was found. However, more details are expected to be released in the next few hours.

AFP reported that last February, Salvador Rangel. along with three other bishops, tried to negotiate a new deal, which the criminals rejected. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador then welcomed the move: "I approve, I think we all have to contribute to achieve peace," said the Mexican president.

