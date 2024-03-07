World

Sweden becomes the 32nd member of NATO

The U.S. State Department and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson confirmed the country's membership.

(AFP)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
March 7, 2024
Sweden has become the 32nd member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The U.S. State Department confirmed the country's accession to the alliance, since it meets the requirements stipulated in NATO protocol:

On March 7, 2024, the conditions for entry into force set forth in Article II of the Protocol to the North Atlantic Treaty on the Accession of the Kingdom of Sweden were fulfilled.

On X, the Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson reported that all partner states accepted Sweden's accession to NATO after roughly two years of negotiations:

Shortly after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership. The alliance received the requests and negotiations between the parties began.

Finland's entry came in April 2023, less than a year after applying. Sweden had to wait nearly two years to receive approval from the military alliance.

