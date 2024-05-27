World

Strong turbulence on a Qatar Airways flight left 12 people injured

According to the airline, both the Airport Police and the Fire Department intervened when assisting passengers and crew.

Qatar Airways
Wikimedia Commons
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
May 27, 2024
1 minute read

A Qatar Airways flight left 12 injured after experiencing strong turbulence. The incident occurred in Turkish airspace while the ship was heading towards the city of Dublin , Ireland. As for the injured, eight of them later had to be admitted to a hospital for evaluation.

Among the injured were six passengers and six crew members, who were initially treated on the same plane.

However, once they were able to land in Dublin, eight of them had to be taken to a hospital to be treated by emergency services.

"Qatar Airways flight QR017 from Doha landed safely as scheduled at Dublin Airport shortly before 13.00 on Sunday. Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey," Dublin Airport said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"All passengers were assessed for injury prior to disembarking the aircraft. Eight passengers were subsequently taken to hospital. The return flight to Doha (flight QR018) is scheduled to operate as normal this afternoon, albeit with a delay. Flight operations at Dublin Airport were unaffected and continue as normal this afternoon," the letter added.

The incident occurred just six days after a passenger died due to turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight as it passed over the Indian Ocean. The reasons for the deadly turbulence have not yet been confirmed, but the National Transportation Safety Board has already announced that it will send a team to investigate the incident.

