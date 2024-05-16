Spain denies stopover permission to ship with weapons destined for Israel

The Spanish government assured that it will reject any request to stop in its ports to vessels carrying weapons for the Israeli war effort.

The Spanish government announced Thursday that it had denied a ship transporting weapons to Israel to stop at its ports.

This was reported by diplomatic sources consulted by Efe and cited by the Spanish newspaper El Mundo.. Likewise, they reported that they would reject the passage permit "to any ship with weapons cargo bound for Israel." At the moment, they have not provided more details about the boat.

The information becomes known just days after Spanish authorities reported that some European Union member countries would recognize the existence of the State of Palestine. They set the date for May 21.

This is a developing story.