Slovakia: Attempt to assassinate Prime Minister Robert Fico

According to local media reports, the premier has been taken to hospital in serious condition and a suspect has already been arrested.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, was injured in an attempt of murder that took place in the middle of the street in the city of Handlova, located about 95 miles northeast of the capital. The prime minister was in front of the House of Local Culture, where he had gone to meet with people from his party, when suddenly shots were heard and the prime minister fell to the ground in what the authorities assured was an attempt of murder him:

According to the Slovak Spectator, an individual opened fire and shot Fico. His security team and local authorities quickly rushed to help the Prime Minister, who recently supported sending more troops to Ukraine. He was put in a car and later was transferred by helicopter to the hospital. One of the prime minister's closest sources told The Guardian that he is currently undergoing surgery after being shot in the abdomen. Meanwhile, authorities said they have arrested a suspect for the crime.

Slovakia's politicians react to the event

The news was confirmed, minutes later, by the vice president of Parliament, Ľuboš Blaha. He suspended the parliamentary session that was currently taking place in Bratislava until further notice and immediately blamed the opposition for what happened.

The president of Slovakia, Zuzana Čaputová, also commented on the attack. She posted a statement on X and she condemned "in (the) strongest possible terms" what happened and wished the prime minister a speedy recovery. His condition is still unknown:

Utterly shocked by today's brutal attack on #Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico, which I condemn in strongest possible terms. I wish him lot of strength in this critical moment and early recovery. My thoughts are also with his family and close ones. — Zuzana Čaputová (@ZuzanaCaputova) May 15, 2024

The rest of the world's politicians in solidarity with Fico

They were not the only ones. Politicians from all over the world took to their social networks to show their indignation at what had happened. Examples were Rishi Sunak (Prime Minister of the United Kingdom); the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky; or the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Layen, among many others:

Shocked to hear this awful news. All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family. https://t.co/x6gb47kSBF — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 15, 2024

The attack on Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico is appalling. We strongly condemn this act of violence against our neighboring partner state's head of government. Every effort should be made to ensure that violence does not become the norm in any country, form, or sphere.… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 15, 2024

The news that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been shot is shocking. I wish the Prime Minister well as soon as possible. Violence must not be tolerated and must have no place in society.

Zpráva o postřelení slovenského premiéra Roberta Fica je šokující. Přeji panu premiérovi, ať je co nejdříve v pořádku. Násilí nesmíme tolerovat, nesmí mít ve společnosti místo. — Petr Fiala (@P_Fiala) May 15, 2024

I strongly condemn the vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico and his family. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 15, 2024

I was deeply shocked by the heinous attack against my friend, Prime Minister Robert Fico. We pray for his health and quick recovery! God bless him and his country! — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) May 15, 2024

I am shocked at the news of the attack on Slovakian PM Fico after a meeting of the Slovak Cabinet in Handlova. Nothing can ever justify violence or such attacks. My thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family. — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) May 15, 2024

Shocked by the news from Slovakia about the shooting of my colleague Robert Fico. I condemn any act of violence against our democracies. My thoughts are with him and his family. — Petteri Orpo (@PetteriOrpo) May 15, 2024

The news of the cowardly assassination attempt on Slovakian Prime Minister Fico shocks me deeply. Violence must have no place in European politics. In these hours, my thoughts are with Robert Fico, his family and the citizens of Slovakia.

Die Nachricht vom feigen Attentat auf den slowakischen Ministerpräsidenten Fico erschüttert mich sehr. Gewalt darf keinen Platz haben in der europäischen Politik. In diesen Stunden sind meine Gedanken bei Robert Fico, den Angehörigen und den Bürgerinnen und Bürgern der Slowakei. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) May 15, 2024

*News in development