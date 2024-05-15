World

Slovakia: Attempt to assassinate Prime Minister Robert Fico

According to local media reports, the premier has been taken to hospital in serious condition and a suspect has already been arrested.

El primer ministro eslovaco, Robert Fico, habla durante una conferencia de prensa con la canciller alemana (invisible) en la Cancillería de Berlín, el 24 de enero de 2024.
(JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
May 15, 2024
2 minutes read

The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, was injured in an attempt of murder that took place in the middle of the street in the city of Handlova, located about 95 miles northeast of the capital. The prime minister was in front of the House of Local Culture, where he had gone to meet with people from his party, when suddenly shots were heard and the prime minister fell to the ground in what the authorities assured was an attempt of murder him:

 

According to the Slovak Spectator, an individual opened fire and shot Fico. His security team and local authorities quickly rushed to help the Prime Minister, who recently supported sending more troops to Ukraine. He was put in a car and later was transferred by helicopter to the hospital. One of the prime minister's closest sources told The Guardian that he is currently undergoing surgery after being shot in the abdomen. Meanwhile, authorities said they have arrested a suspect for the crime.

Slovakia's politicians react to the event

The news was confirmed, minutes later, by the vice president of Parliament, Ľuboš Blaha. He suspended the parliamentary session that was currently taking place in Bratislava until further notice and immediately blamed the opposition for what happened.

The president of Slovakia, Zuzana Čaputová, also commented on the attack. She posted a statement on X and she condemned "in (the) strongest possible terms" what happened and wished the prime minister a speedy recovery. His condition is still unknown:

The rest of the world's politicians in solidarity with Fico

They were not the only ones. Politicians from all over the world took to their social networks to show their indignation at what had happened. Examples were Rishi Sunak (Prime Minister of the United Kingdom); the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky; or the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Layen, among many others:

The news that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been shot is shocking. I wish the Prime Minister well as soon as possible. Violence must not be tolerated and must have no place in society.

The news of the cowardly assassination attempt on Slovakian Prime Minister Fico shocks me deeply. Violence must have no place in European politics. In these hours, my thoughts are with Robert Fico, his family and the citizens of Slovakia.

*News in development

Topics:

Recommendation

Los tanques israelíes se adentran en Rafah y las FDI matan a decenas de terroristas de Hamás en la mayor batalla de Gaza en dos meses

Israeli tanks roll into Rafah and IDF kills dozens of Hamas terrorists in biggest Gaza battle in two months

Maduro expands his military presence on the Guyana border, possibly preparing to suspend the presidential elections

Mohammad

An Iranian filmmaker who fled his country after being sentenced to prison and lashings will participate in the Cannes Film Festival

Vladimir Putin y Xi Jinping, durante una reunión.

Putin will go to China to meet with Xi Jinping and strengthen bilateral relations

Marcha a favor de Israel en Estados Unidos.

After 76 years of Israeli independence, Jews must still be Zionists

Parlamento Europeo | Wikimedia Commons

European Union fully adopts new migration policy

Casas dañadas tras las inundaciones repentinas y el flujo de lava fría de un volcán en Tanah Datar, Sumatra Occidental, el 12 de mayo de 2024.

Floods in Indonesia leave at least 67 dead and 20 missing

Elon Musk venció, por ahora, la censura del Gobierno de Australia en los tribunales

Elon Musk defeated, for now, the censorship of the Australian Government in the courts

El secretario de Estado Antony Blinken visita Kiev, Ucrania

Blinken takes a surprise trip to Ukraine in the middle of the campaign to defend Kharkiv