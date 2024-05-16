Slovakia: Prime Minister Robert Fico is stable but remains in a "very serious" condition

The president is in intensive care after an attack in the middle of the street on Wednesday.

After several hours in the operating room last night, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico (59), is stable after the assassination attempt on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, the condition is still very serious as the injuries are complicated" said Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak. He also assured that it had been a "politically motivated act" to which they would react "accordingly."

The director of the Roosvelt hospital in Banska Bystrica, Miriam Lapunikova, insisted that Fico is "very serious." Lapunikova assured that the president will remain in intensive care, after having undergone five hours of surgery.

Fico was shot at least once when he was in the city of Handlova, about 150 kilometers from the capital. According to local media, five shots were heard while the politician was talking with supporters outside the House of Local Culture.

Hours later, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok announced that a suspect had been detained. The attacker would be a 71-year-old writer, identified by the local press with the name Juraj C. Although no further details have been given at this time, the son of the alleged detainee expressed his confusion in public and, asked if his father resented the premier, responded: "I’ll tell you this: he didn’t vote for him. That’s all I can say about it."