Moscow concert hall shooting leaves at least 40 dead and more than 100 injured

Hundreds of people had to be evacuated. According to local media, at least three men in camouflage opened fire inside the facilities.

(AFP / VOZ NEWS) A shooting followed by a fire broke out this Friday night in a Moscow concert hall. According to Russian authorities, at least 40 people were killed and more than 100 were injured.

⚡️⚡️At least 40 people have been killed and over 100 injured in the attack at Crocus City Hall, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has confirmed. More live developments here: https://t.co/BoGDrHL3ZS — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 22, 2024

The mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, reported several deaths and said that one of the first attacks took place in a theater where several men started shooting at the crowd:

Gunmen shoot people inside Crocus music hall in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/5m4RX1SfA5 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) March 22, 2024

The events took place at Crocus City Hall, in the northwest of the Russian capital. Emergency services told Russian state-owned news agency TASS that the people at the scene were evacuated. A reporter from the Ria Novosti agency reported injuries and shots from "automatic weapons."

An apparent terrorist attack at a club/shopping center in Moscow before a performance started. Dozens wounded and dead. There was also an explosion and the building is on fire.

Early videos show multiple men (3, per state media) in camo shooting rifles. pic.twitter.com/WCRmznrldq — Aric Toler (@AricToler) March 22, 2024

The security guards working at the event reported that a hundred attendees had to evacuate through the basement, while others tried to take refuge on the roof.

Dozens of Bodies can be seen in Footage from inside of the Crocus Concert Hall in Moscow, with at least 10 Deaths reported to have already been Confirmed by Police. pic.twitter.com/HYGAzUVQBJ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 22, 2024

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the shooting and subsequent fire "a bloody terrorist attack. … The entire international community must condemn this heinous crime!" Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova posted on Telegram. Russian security services (FSB) reported there was "an attack" that left a number of people dead and wounded.

The White House sent its condolences Friday to the victims of the "terrible" event and said it is trying to get more information. "Our thoughts are with the victims of this terrible shooting attack," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. "The images are just horrible and just hard to watch," he added.

Kirby also said that "there is no indication at this time that Ukraine or Ukrainians were involved in the shooting." Mikhail Podoliak, the advisor to the Ukrainian president, shared a similar statement. He took to social media to deny any Ukrainian involvement in the event: "Of course, Ukraine has nothing to do with the shooting or the explosions."

Meanwhile, the Novaya Gazeta Europa reported that Russian law enforcement managed to detain one of the shooters. The same outlet reported that the other four suspects fled the scene.